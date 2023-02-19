Demetrius Davis jumpstarted the Rapid City Marshals’ season with a 50-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of their home opener Sunday at Summit Arena.

Rapid City followed with a dominant performance against the Fargo Invaders in all three facets of the game during the exhibition contest.

The Marshals amassed 285 yards of total offense and scored three non-offensive touchdowns as they cruised to a 67-21 victory in their first competitive outing of the season.

“I just wanted to make a play for my team,” Davis said. “I wanted us to start fast and finish fast, and that's what we did. It's a good start to the season even though it's a preseason game.”

Davis finished the game with two catches for 52 yards and a receiving touchdown. The second-year player also finished with 102 all-purpose yards with a pair of scores thanks to the kickoff return TD.

Rapid City capitalized on its first play and pushed its lead to 24-0 at halftime.

Fargo managed three touchdowns in the second half, but it proved too little and too late.

“Anytime you get a W it feels good,” Marshals head coach Dante Dudley said. “Now we need to find out exactly what to work on. There are a lot of things we need to be a well-polished team. We want to make sure that we're ready to rock and roll.”

First-year defensive coordinator Antwan Smith had his unit ready to rock and roll in the opener. The Marshals allowed 81 yards of total offense and forced three Invaders turnovers. Two of the Fargo miscues were bad snaps that resulted in fumble recovery touchdowns for Rapid City.

“That was as expected,” Dudley said. “They don’t even have all of their guys out there right now and they’ll get 100 times better when they get some people back.”

The first scoop and score came in the third quarter when Derek Milsap dove on a ball in the end zone to give his team a 33-0 lead with less than 13 minutes left in the period.

Ducy Burwell fell on the second errant snap with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter to give Rapid City a 57-15 lead. The linebacker said he’s had three or four defensive TDs in his lifetime but that it was special to score his first as Marshals’ rookie.

“I love it here,” Burwell said. “There was a great energy here tonight and it was very welcoming. I love playing for these guys.”

The Marshals averaged 8.45 yards per carry on offense in a breakthrough seven-touchdown performance.

Three different quarterbacks, Nick Eilers, Tyrone Jones and Kyle Michel, suited up under center and all three delivered big-time performances.

Eilers completed 4 of 7 passes for 38 yards, Jones completed 3 of 6 passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns and Michel completed all five of his attempts for 97 yards and three touchdowns.

“All of them gave us a good look in different ways,” Dudley said. “We just have to find the one that’s most efficient...Tyrone probably had an edge on the other two tonight, but we’ll see how it goes in practice.”

The Marshals benefit from 12 days off before they open the regular season against the Sioux City Bandits on March 4 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.