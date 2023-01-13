Matt Close leads Hot Springs boys past Moorcroft; Maggie Pruess’ strong performance pushes Bison past Moguls

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs boys clung to a 14-10 lead over Moorcroft after one quarter Friday in the West River Tournament semifinals at Case Auditorium.

In the final three quarters, the Bison clamped down defensively and surrendered a total of 11 points.

On offense, Matt Close provided the spark Hot Springs needed as it sauntered to a 57-21 home victory and secured a spot in the West River Tournament championship game.

“After the first quarter break, we talked about trying to lock in defensively,” Hot Springs head coach Aaron Noteboom said. “That was where we were going to hang our hat when shots weren't falling for us.”

Hot Springs returns to action against Faith at 8 p.m. Saturday in the championship game at Barnett Fieldhouse. The Bison will be playing in their 11th West River title game and will be looking to become back-to-back champions.

Close led the way for the Bison with 24 points. The junior guard racked up 12 points in the opening quarter and reached his total before Noteboom sat his starters in the third quarter with the game in hand.

“The shots were falling for me and our defense was great,” Close said. “The team as a whole played great. Our shots weren’t falling early as a team but we've got the job done.”

Noteboom said he was pleased with Close’s effort that helped his team reach a second consecutive West River Tournament final.

“Matt did a great job of making sure he was patient and finding his looks out there,” Noteboom said. “He just gets to his spots and he's tough to guard when he does that.”

Josh Kleinsasser and Camron Maciejewski also chimed in with seven points each for the Bison.

Chaz Dewey and Kyler Smith led the Wolves with six points apiece.

In the opening frame Hot Springs charged out to a 12-4 lead with 3:26 to play, thanks to 10 points from Close.

Moorcroft did not back down though and mounted a 6-2 run to cut its deficit to four after one.

“During that break coach told us we were doing really well defensively,” Close recalled. “And he said if we kept it up the shots were going to fall.”

The pep talk paid off for the Bison as they charged out to a 10-0 run at the start of the quarter and pushed their lead to 14 with 3:25 left in the half.

In fact, Hot Springs did not allow a field goal in the second and only allowed two points from the free-throw line in the period. A 10-2 lead to the buzzer gave the Bison a 34-12 halftime lead.

Hot Springs continued to roll after the break and a rolling clock started in the third quarter. It went on to lock up a 36-point home victory.

Noteboom hopes to see more of the same from his team against Faith Saturday.

“It's always fun anytime you can play for a championship of any kind,” he said. “It's a good thing for the guys and we're excited for it. It should be a fun one.”

Maggie Pruess’ strong performance pushes Bison past Moguls

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs girls set the tone early against Edgemont in the West River Tournament semifinals Friday at Case Auditorium.

The Bison allowed one Moguls field goal in the first quarter and stormed out to a 12-4 lead after one and never looked back.

Hot Springs stood strong in the final three quarters, behind another double-digit performance by Maggie Pruess, to claim a 47-37 victory and a spot in the West River Tournament championship.

“Maggie was huge,” Hot Springs head coach Mike Remmington said. ”She gives us a lot of second chance points and the ability to run the clock at the end of games.”

The Bison return to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Faith in the tournament championship game at Barnett Fieldhouse. It marks the team's third-ever trip to the West River title game and first trip since 2013.

Pruess led the way for Hot Springs with 13 points and Kambree Maciejewski chimed in with 12 points.

“I’ve been working on my vertical,” Pruess said. “Just this morning I was jumping up and working on it. I’m just trying to be aggressive and to go for the ball.”

Peyton Ostenson led the way for the Moguls with 16 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter. Edgemont’s Bridget Neville also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Remington wants his team to replicate Friday’s early success against the Longhorns on Saturday.

“We want to see them have fun and come out relaxed,” Remington said. “It’s just another game. We need to work the ball around, play well together and play hard, and we'll see how the chips lay.”