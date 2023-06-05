McIntosh freshman Wyatt Larson shot a 2-over 74 on Day 1 of the Class B boys state golf tournament to lead the field at Prairie Winds Golf Course in Watertown.

Larson, who tallied five birdies and nine pars, is ahead of second-place Harrison Beyers of Edmunds Central by three strokes. Gregory's Eli Fogel is tied for third with a 78 and Kade Stukel is tied for ninth with an 80, and Hill City's David Hubacher is tied for ninth.

In the team standings, defending champion Gregory is tied with Ethan for the top spot with a combined score of 243. Wall, led by Trevor Schultz, who is tied for 13th with an 81, is in 11th place heading into Tuesday's final round.