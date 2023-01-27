McLaughlin's Schott takes top spot at Xtreme Bulls to open Rodeo Rapid City

Sutton Rodeo’s latest edition of Rodeo Rapid City opened in impressive fashion Friday night as Xtreme Bulls took center stage at Summit Arena.

Always a fan favorite and one of the top draws at the rodeo every year, the event featured 40 of the PRCA’s top bull riders matched up with cranky critters from Sutton Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, and New Frontier Rodeo.

When the dust settled, the top score on the leaderboard belonged to a South Dakota man as Chance Schott, a 24-year-old McLaughlin native, rode a bull he knew little, nor cared much about (New Frontier Rodeo’s F24) to an 86-point ride.

“I don’t know anything at all about that bull," Schott said before the ride. "I will find his delivery side tonight and that’s all I need to know. I like to take the bulls jump for jump. I’ve had guys tell me what the bull will do and then it doesn’t happen and I was banking on it."

Harve, Montana's Cole Hould finished second at 85.5 points, while Belle Fourche's T.J. Schmidt and Maverick Potter from Waxahachie, Texas split third with 83.5 point rides. Gillette, Wyoming's Ty Bertrand placed fifth at 81.5 points.

The win was Schott’s second of the week adding to a top finish in Ft. Worth.

He said he doesn't like to go into the arena with a game plan other than to go jump-for-jump and keep his hand shut for eight seconds.

"I got into a bad habit where if I thought I had the bull rode I would get to relaxing and quit hustling and that would result in a buck-off," Schott said. "Now, I just try to clear my mind and let my body react.”

Schott was among six South Dakota bull riders were in Friday’s Xtreme Bulls field. Among them, a trio of young up-and-comers, Jestyn Woodward, Schott and Schmidt, looking to turn a victorious eight-second ride and the big payday into an early-season jumpstart toward earning an initial trip to the National Finals Rodeo come December.

Schmidt came back home after a tough stretch down south hoping to turn the tide on what has been a rough start to the 2023 rodeo season.

“I was rodeoing down in Oklahoma and will be going from here to wherever they let me into,” Schmidt said. “I’ve been getting turned out of rodeos. I was sitting good in the world standings but dropped down...the bull I got tonight (Tiger King) has been around the circuit for quite a while and I know a lot of guys like to get on, so I’m excited to get on him tonight.”

The 23-year-old Panhandle College grad made the appearance pay off fashioning an 83.5-point ride to earn a share of 3rd place money.

Custer’s Woodward wasn’t so fortunate on Friday night as he failed to cover a New Frontier bull. The early get-off was a rarity of sorts in recent days for the 19-year-old standout who first made a name for himself with a 2nd place finish at the Black Hills Roundup last summer.

Perhaps his winning round at the prestigious Ft. Worth rodeo in the week thereby earning a spot in next week’s semifinals will soothe the Friday night disappointment.

“I wish I could be higher than I am just because of the rodeos I’ve been at and the money I could have won," Woodward said. But I also I’m not disappointed in myself since I have had a pretty good start to the early season and can’t complain about that too much."

Woodward is still recovering from an injury suffered to his riding hand a wile back but said he's pushing through it to avoid missing time on the circuit.

"I bought my rookie card this year," he said. "So I’m going to try my hardest to win rookie of the year and finish in the top-15 by the end of the year and make the NFR.”

The 65th annual Rodeo Rapid City continues at 7;30 p.m. Saturday with an Xtreme Broncs performance at Summit Arena.