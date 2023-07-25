Rapid City Post 22 faced more than its fair share of adversity in June.

The Hardhats suffered three significant injuries to starters during a grueling month and sputtered to an 18-12 mark during a 30-game stretch.

Things changed during the annual Firecracker Tournament from June 30-July 4 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Post 22 won six-straight games in tournament play and claimed their first Firecracker title since 2019 on Independence Day with a walk-off homer by Harrison Good. After that the Hardhats caught fire.

Now Post 22 enters the Class A State Legion Tournament in Yankton, winning five straight and 15 of its last 17 games.

“Our guys are determined,” Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve said. “There’s been a focus and competitiveness this month that I like and if the past three weeks are any indication, I think we’re ready to go.”

Fifth-seeded Post 22 opens the tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday against No. 4-seeded Brookings Post 74 at Riverside Field in Yankton.

Midseason injuries to Wyatt Reeder, Wilson Kieffer and Mars Salier put Post 22 in a pickle and still pose a challenge to the squad.

Sailer’s injury put the team’s most consistent offensive weapon out for the season, but Kieffer and Reeder have worked their way back into the fold.

During their absence Dominic McKnight and Aiden Roberts seized the moment to prove themselves as everyday players in the Hardhats lineup.

“It was totally a next-man-up situation,” Torve said. “Aiden Roberts leads off and is probably our biggest competitor at the plate. He’s been an absolute joy to watch because he doesn’t quit…and Dominic has come in and done everything we asked.”

While Post 22 dealt with some inconsistencies at the plate earlier in the summer, its pitching staff never faltered.

The Hardhats boast a strong starting rotation highlighted by Hayden Leighty and Palmer Jacobs. Lee Neugebauer and Eli Kelley help bolster the team’s lights-out bullpen.

“Our pitchers have gotten it done all year,” Torve said. “It’s been fantastic. The (format of) regionals also helps address the days off for pitch count…We’re healthy, they compete and I’ve been really impressed.”

Post 22 will trot Leighty out in its opening game against Brookings and re-evaluate before Game 2.

Leighty pitched across the parking lot for Rapid City Post 320 last season, before joining the Hardhats. Torve said he’s grown into a reliable arm for his club over the course of the season.

“There were times where he was unsure of himself,” Torve said. “But all summer he’s grown into what he is now, our first pitcher in the state tournament. He throws strikes, he’s got a good breaking ball and he’s really learned to compete.”

Last season the Hardhats fought out of the loser’s bracket to win their 44th state championship as the host team at Fitzgerald Stadium.

In 2023, midseason struggles put Post 22 in a more difficult position in terms of seeding but at this point in the season, every game is challenging.

“There are good teams in this tournament,” he said. “It’s going to take our best effort day in and day out to win this thing.”

Torve added that the Hardhats’ tradition of success and winning State last year gives his team an extra layer of confidence entering the tournament.

“The experience of winning it and the way we did last year helps,” Torve said. “But it guarantees nothing. At the end of the day, we’ve got to go prove it again.”