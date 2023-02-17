Alejandro Rama and Brevin Walter both put up 20-point performances as the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team toppled Adams State 91-71 on Friday night at the King Center in Rapid City.

Rama finished with a game-high 29 points on 11 of 20 shooting and knocked down seven 3-pointers, while Walter earned 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting and hit four 3s. Keagan Smith added 11 points and Kolton Frugoli chipped in 10 for the Hardrockers (5-20, 3-16 RMAC)

SD Mines shot 46.7%, went 8 of 24 from beyond the arc and converted all seven of its free-throw attempts.

The Hardrockers host No. 9 Fort Lewis on Saturday.

Hardrocker women drop 9th straight in OT

The SD Mines women's basketball team was outscored 12-7 in overtime to fall 77-22 to Adams State on Friday at the King Center.

Piper Bauer paced the Hardrockers (3-22, 3-16 RMAC), who picked up their ninth straight loss, with 21 points on 7 of 21 shooting and hit five 3-pointers. Madelyn Heiser added 12 points, and Sydnee Durtsche pulled down 15 rebounds.

SD Mines shot 38.1%, went 8 for 26 from the perimeter and knocked down 16 of 20 at the free-throw line. The game consisted of 20 lead changes and 16 ties.

The Hardrockers host Fort Lewis on Saturday.