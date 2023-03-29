South Dakota Mines graduate Jeremiah Bridges wrapped up his senior season on the gridiron this past fall and will work out in front of professional scouts this week.

South Dakota State hosts its annual pro day on Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings and will allow Bridges to showcase his skillset in front of scouts from the NFL and other professional leagues.

The Atlanta native proved himself as one of the most prolific wide receivers in NCAA Division II this past season.

Bridges ranked 16th in Division II with eight receiving touchdowns and seventh in Division II with 1,233 receiving yards. He also hauled in 79 receptions which ranked ninth in Division II.

Bridges' efforts earned him Don Hansen All-American Honorable Mention, D2CCA All-Super Region Second Team and All-RMAC First Team honors. His efforts in the classroom placed him on the RMAC All-Academic Honor Role.