Missouri, Idaho cowboys take top spot in tie-down roping slack at Rodeo Rapid City

A couple of cowboys with limited experience at the top of a professional rodeo leaderboard did just that in Rodeo Rapid City’s tie-down roping slack on Tuesday morning.

And they recorded personal record efforts in doing so as Roy Lee (Marshall, Missouri) and Bitt Bedke (Oakley, Idaho) each utilized quick loops and fast work on the ground to record 7.7-second runs at Summit Arena.

Though both have multiple-event experience at the timed-event end of the rodeo arena, rodeo wins at the professional level haven’t always come easily. Lee, an assistant rodeo coach at Missouri Valley College, his alma mater, has tallied 17 gold buckles in tie-down over his six-year career, while Bedke has but two victories during his five-year stretch.

Nor has either man placed among the top 50 in postseasons, though results may change in 2023 judging by their early season work. The 25-year-old Lee currently sits 26th in the PRCA world standings, while Bedke, 24, is a spot behind in 27th.

And the quick runs on Tuesday will likely earn the pair a nice paycheck as sub-8-second runs usually cash as evidenced by the fact that last year’s Rodeo Rapid City winner, Dallon McIntire (Thayer, Iowa) topped the field with an 8.1-second catch-and-wrap.

Trevor Hale, a 20-year-old roper out of Perryton, Texas, had the third fastest time (a sporty 7.9-second run), while a couple Oklahoma veterans rounded out the top five.

Stillwater, Oklahoma's Trent Creager, 43, a 2020 National Finals Rodeo qualifier had the fourth fastest trip (8.3 seconds), and 38-year-old Hunter Herrin (Apache, Oklahoma), a 12-time NFR qualifier and fourth in the 2022 world standings, tied his calf in 8.5 seconds.

Three other National Finals Rodeo competitors in the house on Tuesday failed to place. Stetson Vest (Roosevelt, Utah) missed out with a 9.7-second run, and Tyler Milligan (Pawhuska, Oklahoma) and Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, Texas) posted no-times.

The five South Dakotans up on Tuesday fared no better.

Clint Kindred (Oral), the 2022 Badlands Circuit Champion, had the best time, stopping the clock in 11.2 seconds. Other runs included Jamie Wolf (Winner, 12.1), Thane Lockhart (Oelrichs, 12.5) and Nolan Richie (Bristol, 22.2). Trey Young (Dupree), the 2022 Range Days Rodeo winner, had a no-time.

Ladies take the Summit Arena floor Wednesday with barrel racing slack serving as the main attraction. The spins through the barrels begin at 10 a.m. and is free to the public.