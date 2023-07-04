The Fourth of July finale to the 104th annual Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche played out to cool, rainy conditions Tuesday, and a very muddy Roundup Grounds Arena.

The saying “Come rain or come shine” is generally associated with the postal service, but on this Independence Day, the rodeo competitors and nice crowd of enthusiastic rodeo fans were up to the task as well.

The mud and muck played havoc at the timed event end of the arena resulted in no changes at the top of the leaderboard, and very few top five runs. The best of the day was Cole Robinson, an 8.4-second tie-down roping effort that earned the Moorcroft, Wyoming native a second-place check.

The rough stock cowboys thrived, however, with winning performances in both bareback and saddle bronc.

Shane O’Connell, a Rapid City bareback rider who has competed in the Roundup Grounds in both high school and professional rodeo in Belle Fourche, demonstrated that believing can be doing by accepting the conditions and spurring Burch Rodeo’s Family Friend to 86 points and a share of the bareback top money.

“It kind of took me back to when I was a kid and being a cowboy, and that’s what we’re made of," O’Connell said. “Some guys don’t like the mud, but it kind of gets my motor running, and so it didn’t bother me one bit. That was a young horse that only had a couple trips, and I usually don’t have the best of luck with colts but I told myself this one was going to be great, and by God it worked out.”

A NFR qualifier in 2018, O’Connell has struggled at times in his attempt to earn a return trip to Las Vegas, and the 2023 Cowboy Christmas has continued that trend.

“This weekend has just kicked my butt,” O’Connell added. “Everywhere I went I’ve been all over the country and feel I’ve been riding really good, but it just hasn’t come together, so to come home and get a win in Belle Fourche is just what I needed.”

At saddle bronc time, the rain ceased and the sun peeked out, a good omen perhaps setting up a 2023 Black Hills Roundup bronc winning ride, featuring a matchup of two of the event’s premier performers.

In the saddle, Sage Newman (Melstone, Montana), the No.1 man in the 2023 world standings, and his dancing partner, Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, a bucking bronc that Wade Sundell rode to an arena record of 90 points last year.

Make that a shared arena record as both Newman and Lunatic From Hell were at the top of their game in a record-tying 90-point trip.

In bull riding, Custer standout and 19-year-old Jestyn Woodward (currently ranked No. 4 in the world and possibly headed to his first NFR) came to Belle off an 87-point ride in Mandan on Sunday night.

Through three performances, there had been no qualified bull rides, and big money awaited an outright winner. Matched up with Powder River Rodeos, Cool Whip, a bull that has never been ridden, Woodward, the son of Jacey Woodward, a former college and Badlands Circuit champion, had a plan.

“He’s just really big and strong and tries to move ahead and jerk everyone down. I think my game plan is to just keep driving forward with him since he’s moving ahead,” Woodward said before the ride. “A lot of guys get jerked back and he pulls their arm and jerks them down, or he’s so strong he rips the rope out of their hand and sends them flying out of there. If I can do that, I think I can ride him.”

A winning ride wasn’t in the cards as the rank pen of bulls at this year’s Roundup tossed a shutout, not allowing a single qualified bull ride in the rodeo.

There was some compensation for climbing on a 2,000-pound rand bull for Woodward and his fellow competitors. The bull riding pool was split among all 21 contestants ($620.67 per man).