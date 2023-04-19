Cerington Jones put herself in the South Dakota State University women's track and field record books over the weekend.

The New Underwood native shattered the school record in the 400-meter dash, surpassing the previous record, set by Heather Wollman in 2009, by .28 seconds and finishing the event with a time of 53.91 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Saturday in Azusa, California.

The Jackrabbits sophomore won her heat and placed seventh overall out of 88 participants.

Jones won six Class B state championships in her high school career before graduating from New Underwood in spring 2021, including back-to-back titles in the 400. The latter she won in a state record-breaking time in the 2021 state meet at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

She was also a member of championship relays teams in the 4x200 in 2019 and two 4x400 teams in 2016 and 2017, and took home a first-place medal in the long jump in 2017.