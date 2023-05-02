The Rapid City Central softball team led Rapid City Stevens 2-1 after three innings in the first sanctioned meeting between the crosstown rivals Tuesday in front of a standing room-only crowd at Parkview Softball Complex.

The script completely flipped when Raiders pitcher Nieva Colicheski led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right-center field and tied the game at 2-2.

Her team responded with 13 runs on 14 hits with seven home runs in the final three innings to claim a 14-2 mercy-rule victory over the Cobblers in six frames.

Colicheski earned the victory in the circle and finished 3 for 4 at the plate with three homers and five RBIs.

“That was a pretty sick day,” the junior said. “It was really cool, especially after I hit that first one and everybody just started hacking them.”

Central (2-5) totaled two runs on five hits and committed three errors. Stevens (4-2) totaled 14 runs on 15 hits without committing an error.

It marked the third straight loss for the Cobblers as they remain winless at home, but Central head coach Zane Roduner liked the improvement he saw from his team defensively.

“They only scored (four) runs that didn’t go over the fence,” he said. “You can’t defend that. It was by far our best defensive game. The pitchers threw strikes and that’s ultimately all we can ask for; that our pitchers give us a chance to defend.”

Shantel Anderson suffered the loss in 5 1/3 innings of work. She surrendered 11 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Colicheski earned the victory with four shutout innings in relief. She allowed three hits, struck out two and walked one.

“She had a fantastic game and I tell you what, she’s a hard-worker,” Stevens head coach Sherry Grismer said. “She’s in the gym lifting on a regular basis to make herself stronger. She likes coming to practice, she works hard at what she does and her hard work is paying off.”

Lainey Van Zee started the game for Stevens and pitched two innings. She allowed two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The sophomore also went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs, thanks to a two-run homer out of the park in the fourth and a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the fifth.

Central started the game off on a high note with two runs on one hit in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead after one.

Anderson matched the Cobblers’ offensive start by dealing in the circle. She gave up one unearned run in the top of the second but retired the Raiders in order in the third.

Colicheski said the atmosphere in the ballpark caused Stevens to deal with some nervous energy early in the game.

“In the first two innings everybody was freaking out a little bit,” she said. “But then we pulled it off and it was super cool.”

Colicheski opened the floodgates with her leadoff homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. Bailey Kokesh followed with a single and Van Zee drove her in with a one-out, two-run blast to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Stevens added five runs on six hits in the fifth to go up 9-2. Tia Gease, Colicheski and Van Zee hit home runs in the frame.

The Raiders continued to pour it on in the sixth with four runs on four hits to take a 14-2 advantage. Colicheski and Kokesh homered in the frame.

Colicheski retired the Cobblers in order in the bottom-half of the inning to complete the run-rule victory in six innings.

Central returns to action with a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Friday against Brandon Valley and Pierre T.F. Riggs at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls. It hits the field again for a tripleheader on Saturday at the same venue.

“The bus ride alone is a challenge, then we have five games on top of it” Roduner said. “Our girls are positive and know their hard work is paying off.”

Stevens also plays five games in two days this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The Raiders open play at 10 a.m. Friday with a tripleheader against Watertown, Brandon Valley and Pierre at Sherman Park.

“We have five really competitive, serious games where anybody can beat anybody,” Grismer said. “Strategically we’re going to have to do some planning on pitching to make sure we can make it through those games.”