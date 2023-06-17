STURGIS — Nolan Wahlfeldt dominated in the mound for Belle Fourche Post 32 on Saturday night at Strong Field.

The Broncs right hander pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out 11 and walking one.

Belle Fourche did just enough on offense early in the contest to pick up a 4-1 victory over Spearfish Post 164 in Day 2 of the Sturgis Tournament.

“Our starting pitchers have found themselves in a groove lately,” Post 32 coach Randall Doran said. “He filled up the zone and got a lot of strikeouts. For the most part he kept runners off base and limited his walks, which was a bugaboo for him in the high school season.”

Post 164 head coach Parker Louks credited Wahlfeldt for keeping his hitters at bay.

“Nolan just pitched one hell of a game,” he said. “He’s got a great arm and we’ve seen him before but he was just on today. Sometimes you run into that.”

Jack Branum pitched a solid game for Spearfish as well, but it took him a couple of innings to settle in. The lefty went seven innings and allowed four runs on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts in the loss.

“He did a fantastic job,” Louks said. “He struggled early but he bore down and kept us in the ballgame.”

Wahlfeldt said the key to his success was locating the fastball early.

“I was throwing hard and my curveball really came out towards the middle of the game,” he said. “I was putting it wherever I wanted and I could spot my fastball on the outside corners. I was throwing as good as I can.”

Belle Fourche (7-2) scored three runs in the first inning on three walks and two hit batters, without recording a hit.

In the second the Broncs added another run on a walk, a wild pitch and an error to make it 4-0.

Spearfish struck back with a run in the third on a dropped third strike and an error to pull within three, but couldn’t get any closer.

Belle Fourche returns to action on Sunday in the final day of tournament play at Strong Field. The game time and opponent will be announced at the conclusion of play on Saturday night.

Spearfish Post 164 4, Billings Navy 1

Spearfish (7-21) recorded nine hits in its Sturgis Tournament opener and allowed two by the Expos at Strong Field.

Sean Sewell showed out in a complete game of work on the mound. He allowed one run (earned) on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

“The kid came out on the mound and shoved,” Louks said. “He did a great job on the mound and we were able to capitalize on opportunities with good hits that found grass. We just played really well. We had great defense and it was a great ballgame.”

Ty Sieber, Carter Lyon and Brayden Ericks each finished the game with multiple hits for Post 164. Sieber went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to put his team in position to win the contest.

Billings struck first with a run in the top of the second, but Spearfish had an answer.

Post 164 tallied three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Spearfish added a run of insurance in the bottom of the fourth and relied on Sewell to get the job done on the hill.

Post 164 returns to action on Sunday in the final day of the tournament. The opponent and game time will be announced at the conclusion of play on Saturday.