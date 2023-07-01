The Spearfish Sasquatch used two offensive outpourings to beat the Hastings Sodbusters twice on Saturday, 9-3 and 7-3, at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

In Game 1, Seth Nelson went 3 for 3, including a double, with two runs and five RBIs for the Sasquatch (15-16), while Luis Reyes went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman collected a pair of hits, including a double, and two runs, and Parker Bleggi added two hits and two runs.

Julio Romero lasted 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking six.

In Game 2, Nelson and DJ Van Atten both homered, while Reyes doubled twice. Nelson finished 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, while Van Atten went 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs and Reyes added a run. Bachman picked up two runs.

Kyler Miritello gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits in his start, fanning three and walking three in 5 2/3 innings.

The Sasquatch and Sodbusters (6-22) will wrap up a four-game series Sunday in Spearfish.