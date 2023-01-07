Olivia Kieffer becomes first 2,000-point scorer in Rapid City Christian history

Olivia Kieffer’s milestone came off Hart Ranch, outside the Black Hills and even beyond the borders of South Dakota, but it came nonetheless.

In the third quarter of a tight game Saturday afternoon at the New Year’s Invite in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Rapid City Christian girls basketball star player drove the lane, fended off contact and banked in a shot off the glass.

It was an otherwise routine shot for Kieffer, but it marked her 2,000th high school career point, inaugurating her as the first athlete in school history to accomplish the feat and just the second from Rapid City.

“It was special,” Kieffer told the Journal Saturday evening. “It had kind of been looming, so to some degree it’s nice to have that behind me so I can focus on just basketball, but yeah it was exciting.”

The senior forward finished with 36 points, her second straight 30-point outing on back-to-back days, and the Lady Comets needed all of them as they fell to host school Shiloh Christian 85-79 in an offensive contest.

“We didn’t talk much about it. We knew it was getting close, and It’s hard not to know that number’s looming a little bit,” said Rapid City Christian head coach Joe Kieffer, Olivia’s father. “It’s a little bit bittersweet today. It was great for her to hit that milestone and she played a good game, but it was tough because we dropped the ballgame.”

It was somewhat strange being 300 miles from home and reaching the achievement on an unfamiliar court, Olivia said, but her family, the Rapid City Christian boys team and several others who made the trip made signs and gave her a rousing cheer when she hit 2K.

“I just give God all the glory. I’m just so thankful for all he’s given me and the opportunity I have to play this game and be with Rapid City Christian,” she said. “Also I’m just super thankful for my awesome teammates, because obviously it’s a team. It’s not just me out there, so I could never do it without them.”

Olivia has been the anchor of the Lady Comets program since she was an eighth grader, recording 30 and even 40-point performances. She’s currently the No. 3 ranked senior girls basketball player in the state, and in November signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at the Division I level with the University of South Dakota.

“She’s been dedicated since about the second grade,” Joe said. “She just loves the game, and this is a testament to a lot of years of hard work, just the resilience and drive that she possesses to try to be the best basketball player, and hopefully the best person, that she can be.”

Olivia is the 32nd high school girl in South Dakota history to eclipse 2,000 points, first this season, and joins St. Thomas More’s Alexys Swedlund (2015) as the only two players from Rapid City to reach the mark. Her 2,014 total after Saturday’s contest moves her into 29th place among the all-time rankings.

“I’m excited and thankful to have joined the 30-something girls who have accomplished that in South Dakota,” she said. “I’ve obviously worked really hard and put a lot of time in, but I just want to keep working and keep getting better and try to be the best me for the season and the rest of my basketball career.”