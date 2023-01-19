Olivia Kieffer dazzles again with 39-point performance as Lady Comets fend off Rangers

HILL CITY — If Olivia Kieffer could be more impressive than she already has been during her high school career, she did so Thursday night.

A defensive nightmare for opposing teams, the Rapid City Christian standout causes headaches both inside the paint and beyond the arc, being able to shoot and score buckets from anywhere on the floor.

She tallied the majority of her game-high 39 points from distance in a Black Hills Conference tilt with Hill City, however, knocking down seven of her squad’s 13 3-pointers in a 69-45 win at Coach Gins’ Court.

“It was nice to have some shots fall, and everyone did great,” Kieffer said. “As a team we shot well and had good shots shot when we were open. I thought, overall, everyone just did their role well.”

Kieffer, who moved into 18th place all-time on the South Dakota high school girls basketball career scoring list with her performance, was one of four teammates who converted from the perimeter. Freshman Hayden Thorton hit three and finished with nine points, and Alexa Ham dropped in a pair for six of her nine points.

“If those go down, it opens everything up. Different people hit some,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “It’s really nice when the ball’s going in from the outside, because normally we don’t get that many. If we get double digits that’s a lot for us, so it was nice to see the ball go in the basket.”

Rapid City Christian (9-2) needed a strong offensive output, especially in the second half, as Hill City (3-7) carried pressure defense well into the second half and turned the stops it made into points on the other end. The Rangers cut a 22-point second-half deficit down to 12 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t make any further inroads.

Maggie Taylor, who recently announced her commitment to Division I Drake University, recorded a double-double for the Rangers, picking up 12 points and 10 rebounds, and added five assists. Kylee Alexander tallied a team-high 13 points, and Lillie Ross chipped in 10.

“They gave us a good gut punch in that second half, then some of our girls hit some key shots and (Hill City) had a few turnovers and it opened back up again,” Joe Kieffer said. “But I give Hill City a lot of credit for stepping up their intensity and really making us earn it.”

The Lady Comets fired in five of their 3s in the first quarter to build a 21-10 advantage through eight minutes. Kieffer drilled three from deep and recorded a stretch of 13 straight points for her squad before Ham pushed the lead to double digits with a 3 of her own.

Kieffer tallied eight points on a 15-4 run to open the second quarter, then a basket from her and a Ham’s second 3 of the night to begin the second half gave Christian its largest lead of the game at 41-19.

Hill City started to make its push after that, outscoring it Region 8A foe 22-12 with the help of seven points from Taylor, who scored only five in the first half, and another seven from Alexander, whose buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter helped the Rangers cut their deficit down to a dozen with less than five minutes to play in regulation.

The Lady Comets responded, however, using their defense and more offense to stretch their lead back out and secure the victory. Kieffer poured in 10 points, including a pair of 3s, in the final three and a half minutes and Thorton sank a 3 to push the margin back over 20.

“I really give a lot of credit to some people who don’t get a lot of credit, like Millie (Selfridge), Savanah (Armendariz) and Sam (Thomson). Our press really caused a lot of turnovers, and I think that really was the difference in the game,” Joe Kieffer said. “That goes to all five ladies playing intense defense, so truly it felt good to see everybody be involved.”

Rapid City Christian hosts Custer on Tuesday in a big Region 8A matchup, while Hill City hosts Sturgis.