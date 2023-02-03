SPEARFISH — Joel Scott is 114 points away from making Black Hills State history. Again.

Between 1972-76, Kim Templeton amassed 2,180 career points, and for the last 47 years has sat comfortably atop BHSU’s all-time leaderboard.

A couple of weeks ago, Scott met the South Dakota Hall of Famer for the first time after moving into sole possession of second place earlier in January and is on his way to taking over No. 1 in the coming weeks.

Templeton’s message to the senior forward was simple: Appreciate the moment.

“He just said, ‘Enjoy it’,” Scott recalled. “That's kind of the big thing, to enjoy the moment, have fun with what you're doing and don't don't take anything too seriously.”

Scott enters home dates with Colorado Mines on Friday and Metro State Denver on Saturday with 2,066 career points. The Monument, Colorado native made sure to acknowledge the immense respect he has for both Templeton and the legend's long-standing position as the most prolific scorer in program history.

“It was really cool to hear the respect he has for me, and obviously I have respect for him and everything he's done here,” Scott said. “But it's awesome to see that people who were here before me come back and keep up with us.”

Scott already takes up plenty of real estate in the program’s record book. Last season, Scott set BHSU single-season records in total points (787), total rebounds (362) and field goals made (291). He also holds the school record for points in a game, setting the mark in a 50-point performance at Western Colorado on Dec. 3 2021.

BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said Scott’s proximity to the all-time scoring record is a testament to the career he’s had in Spearfish.

“We're well aware of all the great basketball players that have played here,” Thompson said. “For him to be close to breaking the all-time scoring record speaks a lot to his talents and his ability to stay healthy over the course of four years and just how consistent he's been.”

Nine games remain on the No. 3 nationally-ranked Yellow Jackets’ regular season schedule. Potential RMAC and NCAA Tournament games are set to follow.

Scott, averaging 21.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season, prides himself on being a Black Hills State guy. In the age of an overstuffed transfer portal and COVID redshirt protocols, he started his career in Spearfish and is on the cusp of setting the scoring record as a true senior.

Thompson said Scott’s commitment to BHSU speaks plenty to his character, upbringing and support system that encouraged him to finish out his degree program in Spearfish, despite possessing Division I talent.

“He really hasn't wavered from his mission of having a great career here,” Thompson said. “He’s committed to his teammates and his coaching staff. I don't think there's a lot of people that would make that same decision that he has.”

As for Scott, he’s just happy to give back to a program and community that did so much for him since he arrived on campus.

“I came in at 18 years old and didn't know a lot,” Scott said. “Coach Thompson and all my teammates have helped me grow as a man in basketball and outside of basketball, so it's huge to be able to put my name somewhere that potentially could be there for a long time.”

While the record certainly looms large in the minds of fans, Scott and the Yellow Jackets have bigger things on their mind right now. they welcome No. 10 Colorado Mines (19-2, 13-2 RMAC) Friday at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets (18-1, 12-1 RMAC) currently hold a slim lead over the Orediggers in the conference standings and claimed an 85-77 overtime victory in their first meeting back in December in the Centennial State.

“We just need to play our game,” Scott said. “We have to take it one game at a time, so the next game is our biggest game. We have to play locked in and do what we do best.”