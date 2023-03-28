Rapid City Central trailed Pierre T.F. Riggs by three runs after two innings in the state’s capital Tuesday, but didn’t retreat.

The Cobblers chipped away at their deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the third and Raylee Jones opened the floodgates with a game-tying solo home run to center field to lead off the top of the fifth.

Central added two more runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth to thwart the Governors and open the inaugural season of sanctioned high school softball with a 9-4 road victory.

The Cobblers win also marked the first in Zane Roduner’s career as a head softball coach.

“It's awesome but all of the credit goes to the girls,” Roduner told The Journal. “They played a pretty legit, awesome game of softball. We started out slow, you could see the nerves, but by the third inning, we were getting more into the flow of things. It's definitely exciting to see that.”

Keera Taylor led Central with a game-high four RBIs. The senior second baseman went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored a run.

“It felt so good,” Taylor said. “I was so excited to finally play spring ball that was sanctioned. I've been looking forward to it all season and to win the game like that was very exciting.”

Holly Jacobs paired nicely with Taylor in the eight hole and finished a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.

“They really did their jobs,” Roduner said. “That’s why they’re there in that part of the lineup. That’s what you want to see. When a couple kids aren't really having the best day at the plate, you always want to see somebody else come pick them up and help out.”

The Cobblers tallied nine runs on 10 hits while the Governors scored four runs on eight hits. Both teams finished with a pair of errors.

Erin Leiferman (0-1) suffered the loss, as the junior pitcher surrendered nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits with 13 strikeouts and six walks in seven innings.

Shantel Anderson (1-0) earned the win in the circle with a complete game effort. She surrendered four runs (three earned) on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in seven innings of work.

After giving up three runs on three hits in the first two innings, the senior pitcher settled in and found a rhythm to keep Pierre at bay.

“She definitely did,” Roduner said. “As the game progressed, and as she got in the flow of it more and more, you could definitely see her confidence build and build and build. And it was awesome to see.”

Pierre started strong with one run on two hits to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Hannah Lemieux drove in the run with a one-out double to left that scored Kara Weiss.

The Governors added two more runs on a hit and two errors in the bottom of the third to push their lead to 3-0. Sheridan Nickolas drove in the first run on a groundout to second that scored Elly Broers with two outs. In the ensuing at bat Weiss reached on an error that put her at second base. Noel Kist followed with a ground ball to third that scored Weiss on an error and gave Pierre an early three-run lead.

Taylor put the Cobblers on the board with two outs in the top of the third. The senior lifted a single to left that scored Syanne Dudley and Ally Davis and cut the Govs’ lead to 3-2.

“Everyone started getting super nervous when it started getting close,” Taylor said. “I'm glad I was able to pull through for the team and it brought up everyone's spirits.”

In the top of the fifth, Jacobs led off the frame for the Cobblers and fell behind 1-2 in the count before she changed the course of the game with one swing. The senior outfielder delivered a solo shot to centerfield and tied the game at 3-3.

Roduner said he saw the momentum shift as the ball sailed over the outfield fence.

“Off the bat I was like ‘get out ball’,” the Cobblers coach recalled. “It was definitely a spark to our team and got us going in a direction that we needed to go. It lifted us up quite a bit.”

Central added two more runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead it would not relinquish.

Pierre answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning but the Cobblers added four more in the top of the sixth to take control and ultimately secure a five-run road win.

Central returns to the field at 1 p.m. on April 3 in its first home game against Sturgis Brown at the Parkview Softball Complex.