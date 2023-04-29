Wicahpi Cook played basketball with South Dakota teammates when she lived in the state as a fifth and sixth grader, and did the same as a sophomore at Lakota Tech High School.

So Saturday’s game was somewhat of a homecoming for the senior, who made the trip up to Rapid City from her home in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to compete in the annual Lakota All-Star Games at Summit Arena.

And not only did she compete, but showed out as well, scoring 17 points in the girls contest to earn Player of the Game honors and receive the game ball to bring back to the Sooner State.

“It feels good to come back and play in front of all my relatives, and to get the game ball is really cool because there are a lot of girls who played really well today, and it could’ve gone to any one of them, but I’m honored to have it go to me,” Cook said. “I haven’t seen them in a while. It was good to play with them again.”

Cook was a key part of Team Wicahpi, which roared out a double-digit advantage in the first four minutes of the game and led by as much as 20 to beat Team Anpo 79-60.

They were bolstered by a pair of players coming off Class A State Tournament appearances, as Red Cloud’s Maikole Carlow earned a game-high 20 points, and Lakota Tech’s Melina Shangreaux added 13 points.

“I’m familiar with the feel of them,” Cook said. “But I think just playing our style of game all brought us together.”

Carlow’s Lady Crusaders teammates Jewelia LeBeau tallied 11 points, including eight in the second half, for Team Anpo, while Rapid City Central’s Teila Jiron, across the street from the school scored 11 points and Layla C’Bearing out of Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete chipped in nine points.

Cook notched a 3-point play in the early going, Shangreaux dropped four points and Carlow unloaded a 3-pointer as Team Wicahpi pulled ahead 17-5 less than four minutes into the contest. They led by as much as 17 in the first of two 18-minute halves before Team Anpo closed it on a 7-2 run to enter the locker room with a 12-point deficit.

Carlow and Shangreaux fired in back-to-back 3s to open the second half, then later used an 8-1 run, spurred on by six points from Carlow, to push their lead to 20 at 72-52 with under three minutes to play.

The game that followed the girls, the first of two boys games, was a much more offensive contest as Team Tatanka, led by a pair of 20-point performances from out-of-state athletes, beat Team Hehaka 95-75 at Summit Arena.

A tight first half that included 10 lead changes gave way to a blowout as Team Tatanka, trailing 41-38 at the break, outscored Team Heheka 57-34 in the second half.

Santee, Nebraska’s Austyn Saul was named Player of the Game after pouring in 20 points for Team Tatanka, and Omaha Nation, Nebraska’s Keiyan Parker dropped 20 points as well. Malik Longie from Flandreau Indian added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Reece Black Moon of Rehoboth Christian School in New Mexico chipped in 10 points.

Rapid City Central’s Lincoln Archambault, despite only four points on his ledger, was a force guarding his own basketball and earned Defensive Player of the Game honors.

“It means everything, coming from Rapid,” Archambault said of playing in the Lakota All-Star Games. “Being a part of this is fun. I didn’t have to score much, just play defense and facilitate.”

Team Hehaka finished with four players in double figures. Red Cloud’s Adriano Rama led the effort with 13 points, Crazy Horse’s Noah Iron Horse and Douglas’ Jesse Hand Jr. were close behind with 11 points each and Dawson Richards out of Big Horn, Wyoming picked up 10 points.