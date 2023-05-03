Black Hills State University president Laurie S. Nichols announced Wednesday that director of athletics Padraic McMeel has resigned, effective June 21.

McMeel was named to the position in July 2021.

Former BHSU athletic director Jhett Albers will assume interim athletic director duties, effective May 8, until the next AD is hired.

“We thank Padraic for his service to BHSU,” Nichols said. “Under his leadership, Yellow Jacket Athletics has achieved success in the classroom and in competition. I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

A national search for the next Yellow Jackets AD will be conducted throughout the next several months.