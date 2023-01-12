Paige Kjerstad, Wall girls dominate Chamberlain

WALL — The Wall girls basketball team rushed out to a 10-0 lead over Chamberlain in just over two minutes of play Thursday at their home gym.

A slew of foul calls, including three on Wall forward April Schultz, slowed the Lady Eagles’ momentum and the Cubs cut their deficit to two after one quarter.

Wall stepped up in the middle quarters though, behind Paige Kjerstad's double-double and stingy defense, as it cruised to a 61-45 victory.

“Paige is starting to come on and be who Paige is,” Wall head coach John Hess said. “We went into our four-out-one in (offense) and we just yelled ‘Four Paige.’ We just wanted to pound it in to her and I thought we did a fairly good job of it.”

Kjerstad led all scorers with 23 points and 13 rebounds. The junior forward dominated in the second and third quarters with eight points in each frame. She established a solid presence inside for Wall with 14 points in the paint.

She also connected on 7 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line.

“We just needed to get going so I just tried my best and got whatever I could,” Kjerstad said. “Nora (Dinger) had a lot of good passes to me, and I got a lot of putbacks. We were just playing as a team, getting open shots, and it all worked out.”

Rhea Tucker and Nora Dinger also finished in double figures for the Lady Eagles (7-4) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Hess said he was pleased with the solid production of all three girls in Wall’s “Big Three.”

“We’ve got three kids that can put up 20 a night and a couple of really good role players that have put up double digits for us this year,” he said. “It's nice having those big three...and now we're starting to gel a little better.”

Chamberlain (4-5) also finished with three players in double figures. Kinsey Evans led the Cubs with 14 points, while Leigha Long and Jayna Handel each chimed in with 10 points.

Wall started the game on a 10-0 run, but Chamberlain bounced back, outscoring their opponent 13-5 in the final 4:43 of the frame and trailed 15-13 after one quarter.

In the second, the Lady Eagles turned on the jets and doubled up the Cubs 18-9 to carry an 11-point lead into halftime.

Wall kept its foot on the gas in the third and allowed just two made field goals on the defensive end. The Lady Eagles continued to roll and pushed their lead out to 52-27 entering the final period.

In the fourth, both coaches allowed younger players to gain some varsity experience as Wall cruised to a 16-point home victory.

The Lady Eagles return to action Saturday as they play host to Lead-Deadwood.

“Over the years we've gotten really good at playing man-to-man defense,” Hess said. “We just need to play Wall Lady Eagle basketball. That's all we can ask, so we'll see what happens.”