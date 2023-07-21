Rapid City Post 22 battled to keep its lead down the stretch in Game 2 of the Class A State Regionals Friday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Hardhats pitcher Palmer Jacobs kept Pierre Post 8 at bay in a complete game effort, to secure a 6-5 win and series sweep.

The victory clinched yet another state tournament bid for Post 22, as it looks to defend its state title next week in Yankton.

Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve credited Jacobs for buckling down to stall Pierre's late run.

“Palmer manned up and got it done,” Torve said. “He competed the next three innings on three zeros and all credit to him.”

Jacobs allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits, while walking one and striking out three in a complete-game effort.

The Class A State Tournament gets underway next Tuesday and the Hardhats are gunning for their 45th state title.

“We’ve won 44 state championships as a program, so coming into every year they just expect us to win,” Jacobs said. “I mean, it’s nice to get there but we still got work to do.”

Post 22 grew its lead to 6-1 in the second inning, only for Pierre to close the gap to a single run in the bottom of the fourth.

Jacobs sat down the Eights in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Only one of those nine outs came via the strikeout, as the right-hander relied on his defense to make plays.

He said that he knew that the boys were behind him, even with the pressure of a one-run game.

“I’ve been in plenty of positions where it’s like, nobody can get on,” Jacobs said. “We just got to lock down, get it done.”

In the final frame Palmer had less than 20 pitches left on his pitch count. The dwindling availably created a sense of urgency in him to throw hitable pitches.

At the plate, Alex Dietrich accounted for half of the teams runs. The first baseman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

“He had a good day at the plate and we needed it,” Torve said. “We had five in the second and that was the difference in the ball game.”

The Hardhats started strong with one run in the first and five more in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

In the second, a Ridge Inhofer single, free pass to Philip Bentz and single by Zeke Farlee loaded the bases with no outs. Post 22 took advantage scoring five runs one single, two hit batsman, a sacrifice fly and two groundouts.

Pierre pushed back in the bottom of the fourth to pull within reach. The Eights loaded the bases with no outs and Spencer Easland reached on an error to get his team on the board.

A one-run single by Matthew Hanson made it 6-2 and then Nolan Petersen scored on a passed ball to cut Pierre's deficit to 6-3 with runners on second and third.

Jett Zabel delivered with a two-run single that scored Easland and Hanson to make it 6-5, before Post 22 was able to get out of the inning.

Jacobs settled down in the final three innings though, to will the Hardhats to victory.

Alex Dodd contributed to this story