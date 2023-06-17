STURGIS — Sturgis Post 33 relied on strong performances by Beau and Jake Peters to get back on track Saturday against Billings Red at Strong Field.

The Titans and Expos were tied 5-5 after four innings before Post 33 utilized a four-run sixth to take the lead for good.

Jake Peters no-hit Billings in four innings of relief and Beau Peters went 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs to lead Post 33 to a 9-5 victory on Day 2 of the Sturgis Tournament.

“It always feels good to put a W up,” Sturgis coach Wade Huntington said. “We still struggled a little bit at the plate with runners in scoring position. But we were able to take advantage of a few miscues.”

Jake Peters earned the win and shut down the Expos to close out the game. He finished the night with one walk and three strikeouts.

“My curveball was working pretty well,” he said. “I felt like I could strike a lot of guys out with it…It feels good to get a victory and I think it will turn out well.”

The Sturgis (3-14) win snapped a six-game skid and clinched the five seed for the Titans in Sunday’s bracket.

Post 33 will square off with Box Elder Post 315 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Strong Field.

Beau Peters went 1 for 2 with a run scored, two RBIs and a pair of walks to lead the way for the Titans at the plate.

“I just tried to shorten up with two strikes,” he said. “I’ve been struggling a lot this year but my two strike approach definitely helped tonight.”

The shortstop said he enjoyed watching his younger brother show out on the mound and put Sturgis in a position to succeed.

“It was fun,” Beau Peters said. “It was good to see him do that. He’s pretty young but he did really well.”

Sam Kooima started the sixth-inning rally for Sturgis with a lead off single. Koima scored on an Adam Flohr single with two outs to give his team a 6-5 advantage. An error later in the frame allowed Bricon Herren to score and extended the Titans’ lead to two runs.

Beau Peters added two more runs of insurance later with a single that plated Kain Peters and D. Christenson gave Sturgis a 9-5 lead after six.

Jake Peters retired the Expos in order in the top of the seventh to secure the victory.

“We just put pressure on them and got their starter out,” Huntington said. “We got into their bullpen a little bit and that always helps. Then our guys got another at bat under their belt to work on some things and put some good swings on it.”

Huntington wants to see his team take another step forward when they hit the field on Sunday morning.

“We just have to keep getting better,” he said. “We can’t play worse baseball the next day, than we did the day before. We have to continue playing better baseball every single day. Hopefully at the end of the year we're playing our best baseball of the season and we’ll see what happens.”