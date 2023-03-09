SIOUX FALLS — Rapid City Stevens gave Pierre T.F. Riggs a run for its money in a low-scoring opening-round matchup at the Class AA State Tournament.

The Raiders trailed by 10 with less than three minutes to play but scored six straight points and pulled within four with 22 seconds remaining in the contest.

Pierre answered the call down the stretch, though, and secured a 42-34 victory Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon to advance to the state tournament semifinals.

“I was hoping that we could get one more turnover and an easy basket,” Stevens coach Adam Dannenbring said. “But we had a couple chances and missed a couple of layups when we were coming back, and you’ve got to make all of them in the state tournament.”

The No. 2 Governors (19-3) advanced to Friday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 3 O’Gorman and No. 6 Harrisburg (6:45 p.m. MT Thursday tipoff), while the No. 7 Raiders (14-8) will face the loser of the same contest at 12:45 p.m.

Both teams struggled from the field in the contest. Pierre finished 28.6% from the field on 14 of 49 shooting and Stevens managed to connect on 31.9% of its shots from the field on 15 of 47 shooting.

The Raiders finished the night 0 for 8 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 26 times.

Dannenbring said the sustained pressure from Pierre caught his team a little off guard. The Governors racked up 16 steals in the contest.

“I give Pierre a ton of credit,” Dannenbring said. “They really came out and pressured the heck out of us. I knew that they were going to play pretty good defense, but I wasn't expecting that much pressure from them.”

Stevens battled to finish plus-seven on the boards despite being at a size disadvantage against a veteran Pierre lineup.

Isabell Higgins proved a bright spot for the Raiders as she led her team with 13 points and 16 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

“She was fantastic,” Dannenbring said. “She battled her tail off like she does in every game.”

Taaliyah Porter chimed in with nine points and seven boards for Stevens.

Pierre's Remington Price led all scorers with 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting with one 3-pointer.

Stevens struggled with Pierre’s pressure defense early in the first quarter. The Raiders turned it over three times in the first three and a half minutes of play.

After one, the Governors held on to a slim 11-8 lead thanks in large part to second chances, provided by a 10-4 advantage on the boards.

In the second quarter, the Raiders continued to hang tight as Higgins matched the Govs’ physicality on the inside.

At halftime, Pierre clung to a 21-15 lead as it held Stevens to 28.6% from the field and 0 for 5 from 3. Higgins led Stevens with seven points and nine rebounds at the break.

Both teams struggled to score the ball in the third but Pierre found a way to push its lead to 10 at 29-19 with 3:57 left in the frame. Stevens kept its deficit from growing and entered the final quarter down 29-21.

The Raiders cut their deficit to four with 22 seconds to play, but it proved too little and too late as the Governors secured an eight-point victory to stay in contention for a state title.

Stevens still has a shot to secure a fifth-place finish if it wins out in the consolation bracket.

“We still can come back and get the consolation,” Dannenbring said. “And you still have an opportunity to show you know what you worked at all year long.”