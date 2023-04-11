Head coach Scott Burt is calling on fans to pack The Monument Ice Arena this week.

On the outside looking in of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, but still very much in the hunt, the Rapid City Rush’s hopes of reaching back-to-back ECHL postseasons for the first time in franchise history rest on their final three games, set to take place Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in the Black Hills.

“I think (the team message) is to not overthink it and just play our games,” said forward Matt Marcinew, who leads the team in goals and assists. “Obviously they’re big games, that goes without saying. We’re trying to make the playoffs here, make a push and get in.”

In their current situation heading into the first of their final contests, the Rush (32-33-4) sit in sixth place in the Mountain Division with 68 points and are two points back of the Wichita Thunder (32-32-6) for the fourth and final playoff spot. The Utah Grizzlies (32-33-4) also have 68 points, but own the tiebreaker over the Rush, based on regulation wins, and sit in fifth.

The Idaho Steelheads (56-10-3) have clinched the No. 1 spot in the division with the best record in the league, while the Allen Americans (36-30-3), with 75 points, are in second place and have clinched a playoff spot and the Kansas City Mavericks (31-30-8) sit in third with 70 points.

With two postseason spots remaining and four teams still in the hunt, seedings will likely not be finalized until the conclusion of the final night of the regular season.

“Play with no doubt and do your best. There’s nothing left to save it for, and we need it right now,” goalie Daniil Chechelev said. “We need to put in 200% right now and win those games to make it to the playoffs. Everyone on the team wants to win, wants to continue the season and fight for a cup.”

Less than a month ago, the Rush looked down for the count and well on their way towards getting swiftly knocked out of the contention. But following a 4-1 loss to the Allen Americans on March 30, their third straight loss, they strung together a five-game point streak they’re currently riding, which included three overtime losses, a one-goal victory in which they potted the game-winning goal in the final five minutes of regulation and a three-goal win in which they tallied half a dozen goals.

“We’ve had opportunities to really fold the tent, and we were out of it about a month ago,” Burt said. “And we had a meeting and we just talked about where we want to be and how we want to be and how we want to be noticed, and how they wanted to be noticed as players when it’s all said and done, and the guys seized the opportunity and got themselves back in the race.”

Efficient special teams, something that has largely eluded the Rush this season, has guided them during their streak. Their power-play unit, ranked 23rd in the league out of 28 squads, went 5 for 17 with goals in three games, while their penalty kill successfully quelled 14 of 18 man-advantages.

“Our game all around is starting to get better,” Burt said. “This is what you want going into the playoffs, it just took us a little bit longer than what I expected and the team expected, but we’re here and we have an opportunity to win games and stay alive.”

They’ve also been bolstered by inspired performances between the pipes. In the Rush’s 3-2 win over Kansas City, Chechelev, a second-year pro who has split time between Rapid City and the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, made 40 saves. Adam Carlson then took the net and turned away 35 shots in the Rush’s 6-3 victory over Wichita.

But in order to fight their way into the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Rush have the tall task of facing the best team in the ECHL this season and potentially in the history of the league in the Idaho Steelheads, who arrive in the Black Hills one victory away from setting the single-season wins and points record, which was last set 21 years ago.

“I keep on telling the guys that to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, and this is the best hockey team coming in,” Burt said. “It’s a great opportunity to see where we are as a team at the end of the year and as an organization, a top-class organization and team throughout the league.”

The Steelheads carry with them both the best offense (4.03 goals per game) and the best defense (2.09) in the ECHL, as well as the second best penalty kill (84.4%) and fifth best power play (23%) units. The Rush are 3-8-0 against their division foe this season, but the silver lining in that mark, however, is the fact all three of their victories have come at The Monument Ice Arena. Rapid City is 3-2-0 against Idaho at home.

The Rush are 17-4-2 when leading after one period and 21-2-2 when up after two, so Marcinew said it’ll be important to get his offense to jump on the Steelheads early.

“They’re a team that if you get down one or two or three, then it’s really hard to claw your way back,” he said. “We’ve just got to be ready when the puck drops and we can’t take any time off.”

Burt said it’ll be key for his skaters to not put pressure on themselves in facing a dynamic opponent, and to take the ice trying to emulate what they’ve done over their last five games.

“If guys bring the mojo and the effort and attitude that we put forth last week in those games, we’re going to be fine,” he said. “It’s in our hands, so we’ll just go out there and play the game of hockey.”