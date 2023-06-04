Rapid City Post 22 rebounded positively from a pair of losses Friday night with a shutout win Saturday, then built off that Sunday with an offensive outpouring.

The Hardhats struck for six runs in the first inning and needed only four and a half innings to mercy-rule the Miles City Outlaws 13-1 at Fitzgerald Stadium to close out the Veterans Classic with a fifth-place finish.

“We responded well. I thought we would, but Friday was such a downer that I’m really glad we came back,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Today we did what we had to do, we got it done, so it was a good last two days of the tournament.”

Sunday marked the seventh game in six days for the Hardhats (17-9), who finished the Veterans Classic with a 3-2 record and wrapped up their first taste of a tournament this season. They’ll hit the road for their next one in just over two weeks, traveling to Omaha, Nebraska.

“What I told them is, we have to play with an edge every inning of every game,” Torve said. “I said there’s going to be tournaments where it’s Sunday and it’s hot and you’ve played five games, but you’ve still got to find it within yourself to battle and compete. That’s when mentally-tough teams shine.”

Hayden Holec earned the only multi-hit performance of the evening, going 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs. Tate Crosswait and Peyton Tipton each tallied two runs and two RBIs, while Ridge Inhofer picked up two RBIs and Zeke Farlee collected three runs.

“I’m super proud. We just came out and did what we needed to do today,” said Holec, whose squad totaled nine hits. “We just set the tone and it was just a pass-the-torch attitude, and it was a confidence boost to the people to go up there and hit as well.”

Harrison Good made his first start on the mound since his dramatic complete-game performance in the state championship game last July, giving up three hits and no walks while striking out two in four scoreless innings. Inhofer tossed one frame in relief, surrendering one earned run on one hit and one walk.

“He threw well today. He threw a little bit harder in the state tournament game last year, but he threw strikes today. That’s what you want,” Torve said of Good. “It was a good first outing for him, because we’re still looking for bullpen guys, so it was good to have Ridge out there too. He got an inning in, so he might be part of the mix as well.”

The Hardhats batted around the lineup in the first inning and scored six runs to set the tone immediately. With two runners on and one out, Holec squeaked a pitch past the shortstop to plate Farlee from second, then Alex Dietrich sent a ground ball into left field to score Philip Bentz from second. An error on the second baseman trying to throw Crosswait out at first allowed Holec to reach home plate from second.

On the next at-bat, Tipton laced a two-run double past the third baseman and down the left field line, then with a new pitcher on the mound, advanced to third on a wild pitch with Inhofer at the plate and scored on a passed ball with Dominic McKnight at the dish.

Post 22 made it 7-0 in the second after Farlee drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a Good walk and stole third before coming home on a passed ball with two outs.

The Hardhats struck big again in the fourth with six runs. With the bases loaded and no outs, a groundout to second scored a run, then an RBI-single from Holec over the shortstop plated another. Crosswait then sent two to the plate by putting a two-out ground ball past the diving second baseman, and Inhofer followed two batters later with a two-run triple to center field to give Post 22 a 13-0 lead.

Inhofer took over in relief in the fifth and gave up a two-out RBI-single for Miles City’s lone run. A groundout in the next at-bat induced the mercy rule and ended the contest early.

“Jumping on somebody with six in the first makes the rest of the game easy if you continue to focus, and we did today,” Torve said. “A lot of times you score six in the first and kind of phone it in, and the next thing you know it’s 6-4, so the fact we kept pouring it on was great.”

Post 22 is back in action Tuesday on the road for a doubleheader against Brookings Post 74 (3-3).