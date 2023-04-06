On the final day of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament last summer, Dylon Marsh took the mound and threw all seven innings as Rapid City Post 22 staved off elimination to reach the championship game against Sioux Falls Post 15 East.

Harrison Good then stepped on the bump and followed Marsh’s complete game with one of his own, leading the Hardhats to their 44th state title in stunning fashion.

It was only appropriate that both players sat beside each other and put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent, signing with college baseball programs Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“Usually we have signings in July, before they leave about a week later,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said in front of a group of friends, family and teammates in the team’s clubhouse. “And so we’re doing it before the season, so it’s nice they got this taken care of and they can have a fun season without the stress of wondering where they’re going to be spending the next two to four years of their lives.”

Good, a Best of the West selection last year, said he knew from the beginning of his recruitment he wanted to go the junior college route, and ultimately landed on Northeastern in Sterling, Colorado, located about 270 miles south of Rapid City.

“It’s a super good feeling to get that out of the way,” said Good, who is primarily an outfielder. “It was kind of nerve-wracking at the beginning of the process, but now since it’s done I’m really excited to get going on my next stage of life.”

He toured the campus last year when the Hardhats played in a tournament in Sterling and learned the Northeastern program emphasizes hitting, the part of his game he said he wants to improve on the most.

Good, who batted .323 last season with 52 runs and 41 RBIs and was named state tournament MVP, said he’s planning on using his two years at Northeastern to build a resume qualified enough to earn him a Division I offer.

“There’s a winning mentality around there, which I’m huge about,” he said. “I’m a want-to-win type of guy, so I liked everything around there.”

Marsh is headed in an entirely different direction geographically than Good, but remaining in South Dakota after inking with Northern State in Aberdeen. After his state tournament performance, Marsh said longtime head coach Dean Berry reached out to him and eventually sold him on the Wolves program.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve dreamed of this moment,” Marsh said. “It’s a big weight off my shoulders, I don’t have to worry about it anymore and I’m more than excited to go to Northern.”

Marsh, who has spent time at five different positions during his Post 22 tenure and batted .270 last year with 26 runs and 14 stolen bases, said Northern State’s team mentality is very much like the Hardhats.

“I think it’s going to be a lot like my varsity career; started off a little rough, second year came back with a young team that ended up winning State and now looking forward to chasing the national championship this year, and that’s where I saw Northern was at,” he said. “I met their players, met their coaches, and everything just felt the same. I felt like the atmosphere was close to, if not almost the same as, Post 22.”

Good and Marsh will be back in the Hardhats lineup this season, which is set to kick off April 22 at Fitzgerald Stadium.