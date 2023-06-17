STURGIS — On Friday Box Elder Post 315 coach Matt Beasley said if his team continued to play clean games in the field they’d find a way to win games.

Post 315 answered the bell Saturday in Day 2 of action in the Sturgis Tournament at Strong Field with a clean sheet in the field and a strong outing by Luke Hanzlik.

Box Elder caught fire at the plate to down Billings Red 12-3 in five innings at Strong Field.

“Today was awesome,” Beasley said. “We came out with high energy, had a great day at the plate, cleaned it up in the field and you see the results. It’s a night and day difference when we play together as a team.”

Hanzlik earned the victory for Post 315 (3-7) with a complete game on the mound. He allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Hanzlik also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

“Yesterday we took an L and really wanted to get back today with a win,” he said. “I’ve been working on pitches and especially my slider today. I was trying to work that on 0-2 (counts) and I got a couple of guys on it. I definitely need some work but we had great defense today.”

Beasley said his team’s mindset at first pitch made the difference against the Expos.

“I’m really proud of the boys,” he said. “They got it together, we came out and played a great game of baseball. Luke pitched really well, the defense backed him up and we were able to put a lot of runs on early.”

Riley Palmer paced Post 315 at the plate. The first baseman went 3 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Palmer said he saw the ball out of the pitcher’s hand better today and it helped him work out of a slump.

“It’s a big confidence booster,” he said. “I knew I had it in me but it just wasn’t coming. Balls weren’t landing, but today they were and it felt nice.”

Post 315 opened the game with five spots in the first and second to take an early 10-0 lead to put pressure on the Expos. It added single runs in the third and fourth.

Billings scratched three runs across in the final two innings, but Box Elder held on to secure the nine-run neutral site victory.

Post 315 returns to action on Sunday in the final day of the Sturgis Tournament with the time and opponent to be announced at the conclusion of play Saturday.

“We got on it and stayed on it,” Beasley said. “That’s one of the nice things that happens when we come out with energy and keep it up. It’s definitely going to be good as we continue playing this weekend and into the rest of the season.”