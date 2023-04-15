When Lane Hovde took over Rapid City Post 320 last fall, the Stars were fresh off their first state tournament berth in six years, and returned to the diamond Saturday eager to build off last season’s success.

Opening Day didn’t go exactly to plan, however, as Post 320 was met with big bats from Gillette Post 42, which earned 17-8 and 8-3 wins in a doubleheader at Pete Lien Memorial Field in Hovde’s coaching debut.

“I got to see some good things,” he said. “The boys have been waiting to get outside, I’ve been waiting to get outside, so I saw some positive things, some things we need to work on, and hopefully we can roll into tomorrow.”

In Game 1, the Riders (4-0) racked up 10 runs in the third inning and sent the Stars (0-2) to the plate in the bottom-half of the fourth trailing 11-0 with the threat of a mercy-rule loss looming. Post 320 answered with four runs in the frame to keep the game going and legged out a full seven-inning contest.

Cleanup hitter Jett Wetzler had the only multi-hit performance for the Stars, going 3 for 4 with a double and tallying two RBIs and a run, while Lukas Kanta added a pair of runs. Six different batters registered a hit for Post 320, which drew seven walks.

Kelby Denke lasted 2 2/3 innings on the mound, surrendering eight runs, three earned, on three hits while striking out three and walking four on 76 pitches. Tyson Ness, Tanner Knutson, Tristan Nelson and Jack Ammerman all pitched in relief.

The Riders combined for nine hits and six walks, while picking up four hit-by-pitches and three stolen bases. Mason led Gillette out of the cleanup spot, going 3 for 4 with a double and triple while earning three RBIs and two runs.

“At this level, I think everyone can swing a bat, they just swung it a little better than we did,” Hovde said. “Gillette’s a good team, they have really good pitching. I was very happy with how our guys came out and attacked.”

Game 2 was a much lower-scoring contest as the Stars overcame a first-inning deficit to level the contest 2-2, which stood until the Riders pulled ahead with a run in the fourth, then collected four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Post 320 got one back in the bottom-half of the seventh before recording the last out.

Wetzler continued to swing the bat well, going 2 for 3 with a double and driving in two as the Stars tallied six hits and two walks while striking out 10 times.

Lefty Laadon Faatz allowed six runs, all earned, on five hits while fanning six and walking three in five innings on 88 pitchers. Jhett Peterson and Callaway Jensen each gave up a run and a hit in one inning of relief each.

“Our guys gave a good effort,” Hovde said of his pitchers. “They competed a little bit, just a little more competitiveness out of them and we’ll be good.”

Drube recorded a second straight three-hit performance for the Riders, scoring three runs and one RBI, while C Schilling went 2 for 4 with a run and R Schilling drove in two runs.

Drube also started on the mound and struck out seven batters while walking one and surrendering one two runs on three hits in three innings.

Post 320 and Gillette will meet again Sunday at Pete Lien for another doubleheader.