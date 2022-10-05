Post 320 tabs Lane Hovde as next head coach

Rapid City Post 320 announced the hiring of Lane Hovde as its new head coach on Tuesday afternoon.

The Stars officially opened the coaching search in early September after former manager Brian Humphries stepped down to serve as an assistant at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Post 320 announced Hovde’s hiring in a Facebook post.

“Lane has coached and trained athletes at the professional level, on the offensive/hitting side of baseball, and also has trained infielders, outfielders, and catchers,” the post reads. “Lane is looking forward to being a part of the 320 program and growing a winning culture on and off the field.”

Hovde takes the reins at Post 320 after a stint as the head baseball coach at Adams City High School in Commerce City, Colorado and as a college summer baseball coach at Rogue Baseball Performance in Englewood, Colorado.

Hovde hails from Willow Lake, South Dakota and played college baseball at Presentation College in Aberdeen. He also served as an assistant for the Saints baseball program for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“Excited for the opportunity to coach in my home state,” Hovde said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Ready to grow and build with this program and community. Let’s get it.”

Hovde inherits a Stars program that compiled a 33-18 overall record this past season that culminated in its first state tournament berth since 2016.