Any kid who has picked up a baseball bat and glove dreams of playing in the big leagues.

In 2022, the Atlanta Braves partnered with the 7G Foundation to try and make that dream a reality for the top high school baseball players of Native American descent.

They created the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase, which allows high schoolers to participate in pro-style workouts and play a game at the Braves' state-of-the-art facility, Truist Field, in Atlanta.

The event proved a success and returned this summer.

Christina Larson-Dike learned about the showcase from a friend at work and encouraged her son, Isaac Dike, an infielder for Rapid City Post 320 and a Rapid City Stevens graduate, to fill out an application.

He did, and the Braves invited him down to Atlanta to participate in the showcase from June 23-25.

“It was probably one of the coolest things I’ll do in my life,” Dike said. “I’m super blessed to have had that opportunity and to be selected to go down there. I’m thankful for what the Braves did to welcome us.”

Dike joined 45 players from 13 states representing 30 different tribal affiliations across the United States and Canada. He is a descendent of the Aleut Tribe, based in Alaska, through his mother’s side of the family.

“I’m super thankful for my parents,” he said. “They allowed me to have a knowledge of my heritage and where my mom’s side of the family comes from. It was also super cool to meet all of my teammates and learn about their heritage as well.”

Isaac’s father, Justin Dike, served as an assistant for Post 320 under former coach Brian Humphries before stepping off the field this season. He said it was a dream come true to watch his son compete in an MLB venue.

“I don’t think there’s anything better. I really don’t,” he said. “At the end of the day you hope that your kids realize their dreams and in some way you get to realize yours too. You get them into baseball and they love it. Now they’re getting to do something they’ll remember for their entire life and I will too.”

Isaac Dike said the players arrived on that Friday night and were greeted by the Braves coaches and the organization’s CEO Derek Schiller. They proceeded to tour Truist Park and eat dinner at the Chop House beyond the right field fence.

“I’m thankful for what the Braves did for us while we were down there,” Isaac Dike said. “They were so welcoming and it was nice to meet all of the coaches and the CEO, plus all of the teammates and people there to showcase their skills.”

On Saturday morning, they worked out on the field with major league coaches and former players to fine-tune their skills. They wrapped up the day by taking batting practice.

“It was incredible to watch your kid take BP on a major league field and just rake the ball,” Justin Dike said. “Then he got to take ground balls at third base on pristine dirt with no bad hops. It was really fun and he was smiling the whole time.”

Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde was proud of his son for getting the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business and realize every ball player's dream of taking the field in a big league park.

“It was a great opportunity not only for Isaac but for all of those kids,” Hovde said. “I’m glad he went down there and represented himself, (Rapid City) Stevens High School and Post 320. It’s pretty cool to take BP and play a game on an MLB baseball field.”

On the final day of the event, Sunday, the players suited up for the Native American All-Star Game.

“It was surreal to play on that field and just to be a part of that,” Isaac said.