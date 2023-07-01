Setting up in the battery comes naturally for Rapid City Post 320’s Jett and Jace Wetzler.

At a young age, the twin brothers would alternate pitching and catching in the front yard as their father, Myron Wetzler, provided feedback.

In his time with the Stars, Jett established himself as a reliable arm, but has taken off as the squad’s ace this season with his brother behind the dish.

“It’s kind of nostalgic more than anything,” Jett said. “I credit that for my good pitching so far this year.”

The right-hander is currently 8-0 on the mound in 10 appearances with nine starts and 53 2/3 innings of action. He boasts a team best 1.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and opposing hitters are batting .234 against him.

“I’ve always caught and I always love catching for Jett,” Jace said. “I love helping him out in the field with throwdowns, which always help.”

Communication is vital between a pitcher and catcher, and the duo said their experience playing together since they could throw a ball pays dividends on gameday.

Post 320 head coach Lane Hovde agreed with their assessment.

“People can look at it however they want,” Hovde said. “But all I’m going to say is, twins.”

Myron coached his boys through the youth ranks and serves as member of the Post 320 board. He got emotional when he described how cool it has been to see their success on the diamond this season.

“My wife says that I’m old school, but I think it’s dynamite seeing those two together,” he said. “Those two have been best friends from Day 1. When I see them together, it’s the meld I’ve seen from tee ball all the way up to legion ball.”

When Jett is on the bump, Jace calls his pitches, and they pretty much always agree. That seamless communication allows the Stars to get into a rhythm defensively when their ace is throwing.

“He just knows where my pitches go and how they feel,” Jett said. “And he just makes the right decision when it comes time to make a call.”

The twins also hold their own at the plate. As of Friday night, Jett led the team in batting average at .432 with 22 RBIs and a 1.144 OPS, and Jace was hitting .295 with 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

On June 6, the brothers combined to accomplish a rare feat in a road bout against Sturgis Post 33. Jett sat down the Titans in order with a complete game no-hitter, and of course Jace caught the game behind the plate.

When Jett spoke to The Journal after the game, he played it off as another day in the ballpark, but the twins agreed it was a pretty special night on the diamond.

“It was awesome,” the catcher said. “It was awesome for him to get a no-hitter in his last year of legion baseball. It was pretty exciting.”

Myron himself threw a no-hitter of his own as a high school senior when he played for Winner/Colome Post 169.

“I told him that there’s a lot of nostalgia to it,” Myron said. “Not many pitchers do it and I know he’s calm about it, but someday it will sink in. He’s just so easygoing and so laid back, it’s just the way both of them are.”

It’s started to sink in for the Wetzler twins that this is their last season of American Legion baseball. Nearing the finish line has put things in perspective for their dad as well.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of them,” Myron said. “It's one of those things where you can’t ask for anything more out of those two. It’s just dynamite to see them and I’m excited to see where they go, because I’ve got a feeling they’re not done yet.”