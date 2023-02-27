The South Dakota boys basketball playoffs begin Monday with regional tournament play-in games for Class A and Class B, followed by the first-round games Tuesday and final-round games Friday.

The Class AA SoDak 16 is set for Saturday, while the Class A and Class B SoDak 16 is scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

The top five teams in each class remained unchanged from a week ago in the final media poll, released Monday afternoon, as West River squads in the lower two tiers vie for SoDak 16 berths.

Winner and St. Thomas More are back at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in Class A, while Rapid City Christian, despite a one-loss regular season and fourth-place standing in the class based on seed points, garnered just one vote.

Lower Brule and White River are also back at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in Class B, followed by Faith at No. 5. The Sioux, Tigers and Longhorns are all top seeds in their respective region brackets.

The final South Dakota Prep Media boys basketball polls for the week of Feb. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (19) 18-1 95 1

2. Lincoln 17-3 74 2

3. Washington 14-6 52 3

4. Mitchell 16-4 44 4

5. Yankton 15-5 20 5

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19) 20-0 95 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 16-4 74 2

3. Sioux Valley 18-2 57 3

4. Winner 19-1 33 4

5. St. Thomas More 18-2 20 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 18-2 94 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-3 75 2

3. Lower Brule 17-3 59 3

4. White River 16-4 37 4

5. Faith 19-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Castlewood 2.