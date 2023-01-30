Prep basketball media poll: Faith, Winner boys climb into top 5

Throughout this season, the Faith boys basketball team has remained steadily in the conversation to be ranked among the top five squads in Class B, but never quite got there, almost two months into their campaign.

Ranging from one to five votes every week, the Longhorns continued to be on the outside looking in, but not anymore. Following former No. 5 Ethan's 10-point loss to unranked Howard, the door was open for Faith to slide up into that spot and earn its first ranking of the season in the latest prep basketball media poll, released Monday.

The Longhorns also beat out Castlewood, which garnered six votes last week to their five, after the Warriors lost by 20 to No. 3 De Smet and handily beat Colman-Eagan and Iroquois/Lake Preston.

Other than a three-point loss to undefeated Class A Hot Springs in the West River Tournament earlier this month, Faith has stood the test of every other opponent it's faced. Its 11-1 record and accompanying seed points has it in third place in the Class B standings.

The Winner boys also climb into the top five in Class A following two strong weeks. Receiving votes in the preseason and Week 1 poll, the Warriors fell out of the conversation until upsetting then-No. 4 St. Thomas More last week, then after scoring wins over Todd County and Mount Vernon/Plankinton, they surged into the No. 5 spot.

Winner was also spurred on by STM's 23-point win over Rapid City Christian on Friday, a No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup, which bumped the Comets from the rankings after they enjoyed a two-week stint in the top five.

On the girls side, Rapid City Stevens was dropped out of the Class AA rankings after making its first appearance last week, tying with Pierre T.F. Riggs at No. 5. The Raiders didn't lose last week, however, but rather won their fifth and sixth straight games and currently sit third in the AA standings based on seed points.

St. Thomas More, Class A's preseason No. 1, dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 following an upset loss to Class AA unranked Spearfish, which entered the contest with a losing record, while Red Cloud, one of only three remaining undefeated girls teams in the state, all in Class A (Hamlin, Vermillion), was bumped up to No. 4. The Cavaliers and Lady Crusaders will square off next Monday at STM.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 10-1 72 2

3. Mitchell 9-2 51 3

4. Brandon Valley 8-4 31 RV

5. Pierre 8-5 15 4

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Harrisburg 1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 68 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 11-1 57 3

4. St. Thomas More 13-1 28 5

5. Winner 11-1 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 6, Rapid City Christian 5, Lennox 2, Hot Springs 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. White River 11-2 66 2

3. De Smet 12-2 60 3

4. Lower Brule 12-3 35 4

5. Faith 11-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 7, Wolsey-Wessington 2, James Valley Christian 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 11-2 87 3

2. Washington (2) 9-2 69 1

3. Pierre 10-2 40 T-5

4. Harrisburg 10-2 34 4

5. O’Gorman 8-3 22 2

Receiving votes: Stevens 16, Brandon Valley 2.

Class A

1. Hamlin (15) 13-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 14-0 75 2

3. Wagner 12-1 52 4

4. Red Cloud 13-0 29 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-3 22 3

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 12-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 11-2 72 2

3. Centerville 10-3 37 3

4. Sully Buttes 10-2 23 RV

5. Ethan 10-2 14 RV

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 11, Jones County 7, Arlington 6, Howard 4, Warner 4, Wall 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.