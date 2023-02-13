The Lower Brule boys basketball team once again showed the state who's boss among Class B West River squads.

In a rematch of last year's epic state tournament semifinal where the Sioux edged out White River in triple overtime, the two top-five teams battled it out again in the DWU/Culver's Classic on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Lower Brule came up victorious once again, beating White River 62-54. The Sioux then moved up in the latest prep media poll, released Monday, from No. 4 to No. 3, surpassing the Tiger, who moved down from No. 2 to No. 4. De Smet now has sole possession of No. 2.

Lower Brule, which ended up falling to De Smet in the championship game last year, also received one first-place vote, as did White River, despite the loss. Aberdeen Christian remains firmly at No. 1 in the class with 18 first-place votes.

On the girls side, back-to-back losses by Red Cloud last week, its first losses of the season, dropped it out of the rankings. The Lady Crusaders, who entered the week at No. 4 before falling to then-No. 5 St. Thomas More by 10 and unranked Rapid City Christian by six, still received a pair of votes.

STM remained at No. 5, following up its win over Red Cloud with a five-point loss to Sioux Falls Christian at the Corn Palace. The Chargers are now No. 4.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Lincoln 15-1 80 2

3. Mitchell 12-3 60 3

4. Yankton 10-4 40 4

5. Roosevelt 10-6 8 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5, Pierre 4, Harrisburg 2, Washington 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 16-0 100 1

2. Sioux Valley 16-1 77 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-3 53 3

4. Winner 16-1 37 4

5. St. Thomas More 16-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 4, Dell Rapids 3, Hamlin 2, Rapid City Christian 2.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 16-2 97 1

2. De Smet (1) 16-3 79 3

3. Lower Brule (1) 15-3 63 4

4. White River 14-4 40 2

5. Faith 16-1 15 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 14-2 100 1

2. Washington 12-3 68 2

3. Pierre 13-3 64 3

4. Harrisburg 14-3 30 5

5. O’Gorman 11-4 25 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 13.

Class A

1. Hamlin (20) 18-0 100 1

2. Vermillion 18-1 78 2

3. Wagner 18-1 61 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 17-2 26 RV

5. St. Thomas More 14-4 21 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 12, Red Cloud 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 15-3 96 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 16-2 83 2

3. Sully Buttes 15-2 54 4

4. Ethan 14-2 39 5

5. Arlington 15-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Centerville 8, Howard 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 2.