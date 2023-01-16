Prep basketball media poll: Rapid City Christian boys break into top 5

After a stunning run to the Lakota Nation Invitational main bracket championship last month, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has continued to rattle off win after win.

The Comets beat a pair of North Dakota opponents on back-to-back days in the first week of January, then last week earned a 14-point victory over Class AA foe Sturgis before topping Alliance, Nebraska by 20 and Newcastle, Wyoming by a whopping 57 points on their home court.

At 10-0, RC Christian is one of seven remaining undefeated teams in Class A and has more wins than any other squad in the class.

Before last week, a spot in the South Dakota prep media basketball rankings had eluded them, garnering only a handful of votes, but as they've continued to solidify themselves as a legitimate top-tier team, more voters have finally started to take notice as the Comets have climbed into the No. 5 spot in the Class A rankings.

Since the LNI, Rapid City Christian has been on outside looking in of the top five, but a loss by Dell Rapids, tied for No. 3 with St. Thomas More last week, to Sioux Falls Christian allowed the Chargers to move up to No. 3, the Cavaliers down to No. 4 and the Comets to slide into No. 5. The Quarriers are now unranked.

Rapid City Christian will be tested on Friday, traveling to Pine Ridge to take on Lakota Tech in a rematch of last year's SoDak 16 game where the Tatanka came out on top.

Elsewhere in the boys rankings, Lower Brule traded places with Castlewood at No. 4 and No. 5 in Class B after Brian LaRoche Jr. hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Warriors on Saturday. The Sioux sit at No. 1 in the Class B standings based on seed points.

On the girls side, a successful week for Timber Lake earned itself a ranking. The Panthers, who are the only remaining unbeaten team in Class B, beat McIntosh by 40 and upset former No. 4 Sully Buttes by 15, garnering enough votes to surge into the No. 3 spot above Centerville and Warner after being unranked a week ago.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Lincoln 6-1 71 2

3. Pierre 6-2 46 3

4. Mitchell 6-1 34 4

5. Washington 4-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (18) 8-0 90 1

2. Sioux Valley 9-0 70 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 46 5

4. St. Thomas More 9-0 44 T-3

5. Rapid City Christian 10-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 7.

Class B

1. White River (16) 10-1 88 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 7-0 69 2

3. De Smet (1) 7-1 57 3

4. Lower Brule 7-2 37 5

5. Castlewood 8-1 17 4

Receiving votes: Faith 1, Ethan 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 7-0 90 2

2. O’Gorman 5-2 63 1

3. Jefferson 6-2 44 3

4. Pierre 7-1 43 4

5. Harrisburg 7-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Hamlin (15) 8-0 86 1

2. Vermillion (3) 10-0 67 4

3. St. Thomas More 9-2 50 3

4. Wagner 8-1 43 2

5. Red Cloud 9-0 16 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 8.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 9-1 90 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 71 2

3. Timber Lake 8-0 36 RV

4. Centerville 7-2 18 3

5. Warner 6-2 13 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 8, James Valley Christian 7, Jones County 7, Sully Buttes 7, De Smet 5, Ethan 3, Wall 3, Howard 2.