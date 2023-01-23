Prep basketball media poll: Rapid City Christian boys, STM swap spots ahead of Friday clash

The Rapid City Christian and St. Thomas More boys basketball teams' meeting this Friday was already pegged as a highly-anticipated matchup, but that anticipation is sure to grow following the latest South Dakota prep basketball media poll, released Monday.

The two Black Hills Conference rivals have flipped spots in the Class A top five after their performance over the weekend. The Comets moved up to No. 4 after holding off a tough Lakota Tech squad in Pine Ridge on Friday to stay undefeated, while the Cavaliers dropped to No. 5 after they were handed their first loss of the season to unranked Winner at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.

STM is 4-0 against Rapid City Christian dating back to the 2017-18 season. Tipoff Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More High School.

The Hanson Classic was also the site of former Class B No. 1 White River going down to then-No. 2 Aberdeen Christian, the two appropriately trading places in the latest poll, and No. 4 Lower Brule lost to No. 3 De Smet, causing no changes in their top-five status.

On the girls side, Rapid City Stevens has surged into the rankings after winning its second, third, and fourth straight games last week. The Raiders beat Sturgis by 43, Watertown by 24 and held off Brookings by four.

For its efforts, Stevens moved into a tie for No. 5 with Pierre T.F. Riggs in Class AA, both teams garnering 11 votes. The Raiders currently sit in fifth place in the Class AA standings based on seed points.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (17) 9-0 85 1

2. Lincoln 8-1 68 2

3. Mitchell 7-2 50 4

4. Pierre 7-3 24 3

5. Yankton 5-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 8, Washington 8, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 10-0 85 1

2. Sioux Valley 11-1 62 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 9-0 57 3

4. Rapid City Christian 11-0 30 5

5. St. Thomas More 11-1 13 4

Receiving votes: Winner 6, Dell Rapids 2.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (17) 10-0 85 2

2. White River 10-2 61 1

3. De Smet 9-2 58 3

4. Lower Brule 9-3 32 4

5. Ethan 9-1 7 RV

Receiving votes: Castlewood 6, Faith 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (13) 8-1 78 1

2. O’Gorman (3) 7-2 64 2

3. Jefferson (1) 9-2 57 3

4. Harrisburg 8-2 33 5

T-5. Pierre 8-2 11 4

T-5. Stevens 9-2 11 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Hamlin (14) 11-0 81 1

2. Vermillion (3) 12-0 70 2

3. St. Thomas More 10-2 43 3

4. Wagner 10-1 40 4

5. Red Cloud 11-0 19 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (17) 11-1 85 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 9-2 66 2

3. Centerville 9-2 30 4

4. Timber Lake 10-1 26 3

5. Warner 8-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 10, Howard 5, Jones County 4, Ethan 3, Sully Buttes 2, Wall 1.