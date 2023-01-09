Prep basketball media poll: STM boys move into tie for 3rd

In an otherwise routine week for West River basketball teams, the St. Thomas More boys made a bit of a jump in this week's media poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Cavaliers endured a heavy slate of three games in five days last week, including squaring off against two higher-class opponents, and handled the rigorous schedule by winning all three contests, beating Belle Fourche 63-26, Douglas 56-42 and Sturgis 43-24.

For its efforts, STM moved up from No. 4 in Class A to No. 3, well rather a tie at No. 3 with Dell Rapids, last week's No. 3 ranked team that played one game last week, beating Canton 67-36. This week's schedule is significantly lighter for the Cavs as they play just one game, hosting Custer on Thursday.

Rapid City Christian remains on the outside looking in of the Class A rankings, the only unranked team receiving votes, following two wins over North Dakota opponents in Bismarck over the weekend.

Elsewhere on the boys side, White River remains firmly in control of the top spot in Class B, while Lower Brule returns to No. 5. Faith also picked up a vote and now has five this week, sitting on the outside of the rankings.

Among the girls poll, St. Thomas More and Red Cloud remain at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, while the Lady Crusaders were leap-frogged by Vermillion, which scored wins over Tea Area and Parkston to move from outside the Class A rankings to No. 4.

And after falling to unranked Wall, Jones County was dropped from the Class B rankings after rising to No. 4 last week. Wall remains unranked, however.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1

2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3

3. Pierre 5-2 32 2

4. Mitchell 4-1 24 5

5. Washington 3-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12, Yankton 6, Harrisburg 4.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16) 6-0 80 1

2. Sioux Valley 7-0 61 2

T-3. St. Thomas More 8-0 31 4

T-3. Dell Rapids 3-0 31 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 6-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Lennox 2.

Class B

1. White River (13) 7-1 77 1

2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 5-0 59 2

3. De Smet (1) 3-1 48 3

4. Castlewood (1) 6-0 32 4

5. Lower Brule 6-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Faith 5, Ethan 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (12) 3-1 76 1

2. Washington (4) 4-0 68 2

3. Jefferson 6-1 41 4

4. Pierre 6-1 33 3

5. Harrisburg 5-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 2.

Class A

1. Hamlin (11) 5-0 75 1

2. Wagner (4) 6-0 63 2

3. St. Thomas More 6-2 46 3

4. Vermillion (1) 7-0 28 RV

5. Red Cloud 7-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Tea Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-1 79 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 6-0 65 2

3. Centerville 5-1 38 3

4. Sully Buttes 6-0 30 5

5. Warner 5-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Jones County 6, Corsica-Stickney 3, De Smet 3, Wall 2, James Valley Christian 2, Castlewood 2, Timber Lake 1, Howard 1.