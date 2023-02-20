The St. Thomas More girls basketball team is entering the playoffs this week as the No. 7 seed in all of Class A, but don't count out the Cavaliers from making a deep postseason run.

Last season, STM got to the state tournament as the No. 5 seed and went on to win the championship via three straight upset victories. The Cavs open regionals this week as the top seed in 8A once again, and will play for a spot in the SoDak 16 Thursday.

In the latest South Dakota prep media poll, released Monday, St. Thomas More remains firmly at No. 5, the last spot in the rankings, where it has been for much of this season. It finished off the regular season last week with a 38-point win over Class AA's Douglas and a 40-point victory over region foe Hot Springs.

As the top seed in 8A, the Cavaliers have a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 4 Custer vs. No. 5 Hill City on Thursday.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 20 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (20) 17-1 100 1

2. Lincoln 15-3 67 2

3. Washington 11-6 45 RV

4. Mitchell 14-4 41 3

5. Yankton 13-4 38 4

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Brandon Valley 2.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (20) 19-0 100 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 78 3

3. Sioux Valley 18-2 60 2

4. Winner 18-1 34 4

5. St. Thomas More 18-2 19 5

Receiving votes: Lennox 5, Hamlin 3, Rapid City Christian 1.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (19) 17-2 99 1

2. De Smet (1) 17-3 79 2

3. Lower Brule 17-3 62 3

4. White River 15-4 39 4

5. Faith 18-1 14 5

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 4, Castlewood 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Washington (10) 14-3 88 2

2. Jefferson (8) 15-3 82 1

3. Pierre 15-3 53 3

4. O’Gorman (2) 14-4 51 5

5. Brandon Valley 13-5 21 RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 5.

Class A

1. Hamlin (20) 19-0 100 1

2. Vermillion 19-1 78 2

3. Wagner 19-1 61 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 18-2 38 4

5. St. Thomas More 16-4 18 5

Receiving votes: Sisseton 4, Tea Area 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 17-3 99 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 18-2 81 2

T-3. Ethan 17-2 47 4

T-3. Sully Buttes 17-3 47 3

5. Arlington 16-4 20 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 3, Howard 2, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.