With little to report this week in the latest South Dakota prep basketball media poll, released Monday afternoon, across both West River and the whole state, the Winner boys made a little bit of noise.

After moving into the Class A rankings last week, climbing to No. 5, the Warriors continued to win, edging Gregory in overtime, followed by convincing wins over Miller and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

For their efforts, they were bumped up a spot to No. 4 this week, surpassing St. Thomas More, the team they beat at the Hanson Classic on Jan. 21 to help earn a ranking.

The Cavaliers dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 following a seven-point loss to No. 2 Sioux Valley on Saturday. They also beat Sturgis by seven on Tuesday, a much closer result than their 19-point victory over the Class AA Scoopers in early January.

Rapid City Christian, despite a dominating 32-point victory over Chadron, Nebraska in its only game of last week, lost three votes and is now down to two.

In Class B, Aberdeen Christian maintained its first-place standing despite suffering its first loss of the season, an eight-point loss to Class A's Dell Rapids, an unranked team receiving votes, while former No. 1 White River gained back one first-place vote.

On the girls side, Rapid City Stevens, unranked last week, lost all 16 of its Class AA votes after losing to both O'Gorman and Brandon Valley, while Red Cloud and St. Thomas More remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in Class A ahead of their blockbuster matchup Monday night (7 p.m. tipoff).

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Feb. 6 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (19) 14-0 95 1

2. Lincoln 13-1 76 2

3. Mitchell 11-3 56 3

4. Brandon Valley 10-4 38 4

5. Yankton 7-4 19 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (19) 14-0 95 1

2. Sioux Valley 13-1 71 2

3. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 62 3

4. Winner 14-1 23 5

5. St. Thomas More 14-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 9, Lennox 2, Rapid City Christian 2.

Class B

1. Aberdeen Christian (18) 14-1 94 1

2. White River (1) 12-3 68 2

3. De Smet 13-3 57 3

4. Lower Brule 14-3 43 4

5. Faith 14-1 16 5

Receiving votes: Castlewood 3, Viborg-Hurley 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1, James Valley Christian 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Jefferson (18) 12-2 94 1

2. Washington (1) 11-2 77 2

3. Pierre 12-2 54 3

4. O’Gorman 10-3 28 5

5. Harrisburg 11-3 27 4

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 5.

Class A

1. Hamlin (19) 16-0 95 1

2. Vermillion 16-1 74 2

3. Wagner 16-1 56 3

4. Red Cloud 15-0 32 4

5. St. Thomas More 13-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 3, Sioux Falls Christian 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (16) 14-2 92 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 14-2 79 2

3. Centerville 12-3 42 3

4. Sully Buttes 12-2 38 4

5. Ethan 12-2 24 5

Receiving votes: Arlington 6, Howard 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1, Warner 1.