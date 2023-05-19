Athletes from Douglas, Pierre, Spearfish, Sturgis, Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens competed Friday to qualify for next week's state track meet at the Last Chance AA Track Meet at Sioux Park.

For the girls, Stevens' Brooklyn Jurgens won the 100-meter dash (12.53 seconds), Stevens' Ella Bradeen won the 200 (26.32), Stevens's Sydney Wathen won the 400 (1:00.97), Sturgis' Iris Zylstra won the 800 (2:24.94) and 1600 (5:28.37), Sturgis' Brinna Sheldon won the 3200 (12:19.49), Central's Jada Backes won the 110 hurdles (15.63) and 300 hurdles (46.28), the Central relay team of Madyson Wolfe, Lanie Weaver, Backes and Kadince Skyberg won the 4x100 (50.69), the Stevens relay team of Mya Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Claudia Werner and Jurgens won the 4x200 (1:44.28), Isabell Higgins won the shot put (36 feet, 5 inches), Spearfish's Elouise Adams won the discus (100 feet, 3 inches), Stevens' Brynn Nelson won the javelin (125 feet, 5 inches), Spearfish's Adelyn Bouman won the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), Stevens' Karlie Schoenberner won the pole vault (10 feet), Sturgis' Avery Marler won the long jump (16 feet) and Stevens' Sydney Hughes won the triple jump (34 feet, 1.5 inches).

For the boys, Central's Xander Lepp won the 100 (11.36), Stevens' Cael Meisman won the 200 (21.93), Central's Brayden Jackson won the 400 (52.47), Central's Trevor Thomsen won the 800 (2:00.82), Stevens' Sean Kilpatrick won the 3200 (10:17.00), Central's Brock Morgan won the 110 hurdles (16.35), Sturgis' Aidan Hedderman won the 300 hurdles (41.19) and the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches), the Central relay team of Jace Johnson, Jackson, Isaac Flanegan and Killian Petersen won the 4x100 (43.19), the Stevens relay team of Beck Morgan, Ty Gagne, Ben Lust and Meisman won the 4x200 (1:29.20), Stevens' Elias Gillen won the shot put (52 feet, 4.5 inches), Central's Conner Warren won the discus (142 feet), Sturgis' Levi Brant won the javelin (152 feet, 8.5 inches), Central's Coy Urban won the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches), Stevens' Jiven Maharajh won the long jump (21 feet) and Central's Flanegan won the triple jump (43 feet, 2 inches).

Timber Lake girls win 8B Meet

The Panthers topped Newell by 18 points to win the Region 8B meet.

For Timber Lake, Shay Kraft won the 100 (12.86), 200 (27.30) and 400 (1:02.46), the relay team of Averie Marshall, Kenlea Heck, Carlie Lawrence and Kraft won the 4x200 (1:53.70), Jasmine Nash won the shot put (36 feet) and discus (106 feet, 3 inches) and Sara Keller won the triple jump (31 feet, 2 inches).

For Newell, Mesa Mangis won the 300 hurdles (51.34) and Rachel Erk won the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches).

Lemmon won six events. Karly Riley won the 1600 (5:54.27), the relay team of Allie Kohn, Payton Olson, Brynn Odenbach and Tenley Sonsalla won the 4x100 (55.16), the relay team of Odenbach, Jordyn Kohn, Allie Kohn and Emily Faughn won the 4x400 (4:25.04), the relay team of Karly Riley, Chel Odenbach, Natalie Dreiske and Briley Gebhart won the 4x800 (11:15.08), the relay team of Allie Kohn, Sonsalla, Faughn and Brynn Odenbach won the sprint medley (4:38.95) and Olson won the pole vault (8 feet, 3 inches).

Harding County won three events. Kaylen Padden won the 800 (2:34.03), Jozi Schuchard won the 100 hurdles (16.55) and Lexy Rolph won the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches).

Esther Burkhalter won the 3200 (14:25.78) for Bison.

Timber Lake boys dominate 8B Meet

The Panther boys placed first in nine of 18 events to win the Region 8B Meet, beating runner-up Lemmon by 75 points.

For Timber Lake, Jayden Miller won the 100 (11.55), Gavin Farlee won the 200 (23.53), Holden Gill won the 400 (58.28), Harlem Mutchler won the 800 (2:23.10), the relay team of Caleb Bieber, Farlee, Brady Sandquist and Gracen Hansen in the 4x400 (3:37.28), the relay team of Charlie Hornick, Xavier Sanchez-Gonzales, Mutchler and Tell Murray won the 4x800 (10:13.68), the relay team of Miller, Wylee Keller, Bieber and Gill won the sprint medley (3:56.93), Keller won the long jump (19 feet, 2.75 inches) and Hansen won the triple jump (40 feet, 6 inches).

Lemmon won four events. Blair Ham won the shot put (40 feet, 8 inches) and discus (128 feet, 6 inches), Jacob Sonsalla won the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) and Gage Anderson won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).

Harding County and Faith each won two events. Jarett Schuchard won the 110 hurdles (16.15) and 300 hurdles (41.00) for the Ranchers, while the relay team of Jackson Schauer, Matthew Gray, Jackson Spencer and Rylan Palmer won the 4x100 (46.02) and the relay team of Schauer, Gray, Cooper Schuelke and Palmer won the 4x200 (1:36.21) for the Longhorns.

Clint Winkler won the 1600 (5:22.80) for Newell.

Softball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 16, MITCHELL 2: The Raiders collected five extra-base hits and scored seven runs in the first inning en route to a five-inning, mercy-rule win over the Kernels at Cadwell Park in Mitchell.

Lainey Van Zee went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs for Stevens (9-6), while Nieva Colicheski went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple, three runs and five RBIs. Sayde Hunt stole two bases and scored three runs. Chloe Ohlsen also tripled.

Van Zee threw all five innings in the circle without allowing an earning, surrendering two hits while striking out eight and walking six on 114 pitches.

BROOKINGS 14, STURGIS 1: The Lynx scored nine runs in the first inning en route to a four-and-a-half inning, mercy-rule win at Southbrook Softball Complex in Brookings.

Carsyn Anderson earned one of three hits for Sturgis (1-13) and scored her team's lone run. Katie Wilkins and Kaci Buckneberg also picked up hits.

Bella Cramer surrendered three earned runs as the Scoopers committed nine errors in the field. Cramer struck out one and walked one on 84 pitches.

ARLINGTON 6, WINNER 4: The Cardinals scored five runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Warriors in a four-and-a-half inning game in Marion.

Tila Harter didn't register a hit but scored two runs for Winner, while Sophie Hofeldt doubled and collected two RBIs. Aleya Miller also tripled.

Miller tossed all four innings in the circle, allowing five earned runs on six hits while fanning three and walking three on 76 pitches.

WINNER 8, FREEMAN/MARION/FREEMAN ACADEMY 0: The Warriors bounced back from their loss earlier in the day to shut out the Phoenix in five innings in Marion.

Brindy Bolander went 2 for 2 with two runs for Winner (8-5), while Emily Sachtjen went 2 for 3 with one run and two RBIs. Ellison Kaiser collected two RBIs and one run, and Aleya Miller added two runs.

Miller threw all five innings in the circle, giving up two hits while striking out three and waking one on 49 pitches.