PREP ROUNDUP: Belle Fourche boys edge Redfield at Pheasant Shoot-Out

Anthony Budmayr poured in 20 points as the Belle Fourche boys basketball team held off host Redfield 57-54 in the Pheasant Shoot-Out tournament Friday night.

Jet Jensen added 14 points for the Broncs (3-2), while Anthony Staley chipped in nine points and Nolan Wahlfeldt pulled down 10 rebounds along with six points.

WHITE RIVER 59, COLOME 40: Joe Sayler tallied another big performance as the Tigers cruised past the Cowboys at the Jones County Invitational in Murdo.

Sayler finished with 32 points, while Nic Marshall added 15 for White River (9-1), which will play Philip in the JCI championship game Saturday.

Joseph Laprath paced Colome (3-2) with 12 points while Eli Vobr added nine.

PHILIP 57, JONES COUNTY 48: The Scotties advanced to face White River in the Jones County Invitational with a win over the host Coyotes.

Sam Hand tallied 22 points, Lane Kuchenbecker added 14 and Bryce Westby chipped in 10 for Philip (6-1).

Kaden Kinsley scored 16 for Jones County (3-5), while Jett Nix scored 11 and Cooper Fedderson notched 10.

GREGORY 58, BURKE 40: Noah Bearshield poured in a game-high 20 points as the Gorillas topped the Cougars.

Cruz Klundt added 18 points for Gregory (4-1) and Rane Kenzy chipped in 12.

Nick Nelson paced Burke (2-3) with 14 points.

BRANDON VALLEY 57, SPEARFISH 33: The Spartans fell behind 30-11 at halftime and fell to the Lynx on their home floor.

Dylon Doren had led Spearfish (2-3) with 12 points on 6 of 9 shooting, and Seth Hamilton chipped in seven.

HARRISBURG 57, DOUGLAS 40: The Patriots finished with two players in double figures but it wasn't enough as the Tigers won by 17 in Box Elder.

Jesse Hand led Douglas (1-6) with 13 points, while Landon Cast added 10 points and Jason Fisher pulled down seven rebounds.

Girls

RAPID CITY STEVENS 67, CAMPBELL CO., WYO. 48: Taaliyah Porter tallied 22 points as the Raiders topped the Camels in Gillette, Wyoming.

Macey Wathen and Hailey Oswald added 13 points apiece for Stevens (6-2).

BRANDON VALLEY 58, SPEARFISH 49: The Spartans outscored the Lynx in the first quarter but couldn't hold onto the lead as they fell by nine in Spearfish.

Jozie Dana led Spearfish (2-4) with 18 points, while Tayler Duncan and Kate Scharf chipped in nine points each.

ST. THOMAS MORE 47, WEST CENTRAL 35: Reese Ross scored her 1,000 career points as the Cavaliers (8-2) topped the Trojans in Hartford.

No other information was made available.