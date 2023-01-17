PREP ROUNDUP: Brian LaRoche Jr. drops 57 points as Lower Brule scores 114

Brian LaRoche Jr. knocked down a dozen 3-pointers and exploded for 57 points as the Lower Brule boys basketball team trounced Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 114-46 on Tuesday.

LaRoche Jr. had 36 points by halftime. Teammate Lane Gray scored 23 points, Ellwyn Langdeau added 14 points and Gavin Thigh chipped in 12.

Kingslee Parker paced Cheyenne-Eagle Butte with 15 points.

WINNER 63, LYMAN 36: Aiden Barfuss tallied 20 points and earned five steals as the Warriors cruised past the Knights.

Blake Volmer added 14 points and six rebounds for Winner, while Sawn Hammerbeck and Ethan Bartels tallied eight points apiece.

Cooper Long led Lyman with 17 points, eclipsing 1,000 for his high school career.

ST. THOMAS MORE 72, LEAD-DEADWOOD 33: Caleb Hollenbeck racked up 19 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers had little trouble against the Golddiggers.

Hollenbeck finished with 24 points, scored all in the first half, while Lee Neugebauer notched 13 off the bench.

Beau Wichterman paced Lead-Deadwood with nine points.

PLATTE-GEDDES 74, BURKE 45: Reed Benter's game-high 36 points weren't enough as the Cougars fell to the Black Panthers.

Benter pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double for Burke, and Jaden Swan chipped in six points.

JONES COUNTY 44, COLOME 41: Jett Nix and Kaden Kinsley scored 11 points apiece as the Coyotes edged the Cowboys.

Nix grabbed seven rebounds and Kinsley dished out seven assists, while Cooper Fedderson finished two points away from a double-double, collecting 11 rebounds.

Eli Vobr led Colome with 18 points.

Girls

BELLE FOURCHE 49, HILL CITY 26: Mataya Ward picked up 13 points as the Broncs rumbled past the Rangers.

Dylan Stedillie added 12 points for Belle Fourche and Chloe Crago chipped in nine.

Maggie Taylor and Lillie Ross tallied seven points apiece for Hill City.

LYMAN 67, WHITE RIVER 24: Mak Scott poured in 36 points as the Raiders rolled past the Lady Tigers.

Skyler Volmer added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Lyman.

BURKE 49, PLATTE-GEDDES 39: Brecken Bolander earned 12 points as the Lady Cougars topped the Black Panthers.

Paige Bull chipped in eight points and Adisyn Indahl tallied seven for Burke.

ST. THOMAS MORE 49, LEAD-DEADWOOD 2: The Cavaliers nearly pitched a shutout, holding the Golddiggers to just two points.

No other information was made available.