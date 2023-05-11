The Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens track and field teams squared off in the Crosstown Classic, a dual meet, on Thursday at Sioux Park.

Stevens boys winners include Cael Meisman in the 100-meter dash (11.04 seconds) and 400 (51.02), Landen Matkins in the 200 (22.39), Grady Loos in the 800 (1:58.99), Carsyn Richmond in the 110 hurdles (17.27), Talan Lunders in the 300 hurdles (42.57), the relay team of Beck Morgan, Landen Matkins, Martin LaGrande and Meisman in the 4x100 (42.64), the relay team of Will Dorch, Tyler Portlock, Samuel Knudsen and Otto Red Bear in the 4x400 (3:37.31), Elias Gillen in the shot put (50 feet, 11.25 inches), Morgan in the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches) and Jiven Maharajh in the long jump (20 feet, 9.25 inches).

Central boys winners include Trevor Thomsen in the 1600 (4:35.13), the relay team of Xavier, Caleb Crawford, Colin Alley and Sean Smith in the 4x200 (1:39.24), Conner Warren in the discus (146 feet, 5 inches), Ryan Wetch in the javelin (137 feet, 1 inch) and Isaac Flanegan in the triple jump.

Stevens girls winners include Brooklyn Jurgens in the 100 (12.83), Ella Bradeen in the 200 (26.39), Claudia Werner in the 400 (1:00.95), Brionna Holso in the 800 (2:20.05), Avery Dormann in the 1600 (5:29.75), Claire Fierro won the 100 hurdles (15.54) and 300 hurdles (46.79), the relay team of Mya Nishimura, Bradeen, Werner and Jurgens in the 4x100 (48.72), the relay team of the Zoey Barth, Holly Benson, Mateya Dubray and Ava Erpenbach in the 4x200 (1:52.97), the relay team of Armailey King, Sydney Wathen, Jalisa Parker and Macey Wathen in the 4x400 (4:12.24), Isabell Higgins in the shot put (34 feet, 7.5 inches) and discus (119 feet, 8 inches), Addison Hock in the javelin (99 feet, 1 inch), Sydney Hughes in the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (34 feet).

Central's Morgan Radke and Stevens' Sydney Hughes tied for first in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches).

Todd County girls, boys win LNI meet

The Todd County girls track and field team edged Lakota Tech by two points to win the Lakota Nation Invitational on Thursday in Mission, while the Falcon boys topped Little Wound by 24 points to finish first in the team standings.

For the Todd County girls, Julise Shaw won the 100 (12.60), Elizabeth Moore in the 800 (2:59.06) and 3200 (14:46.14), the relay team of Lesleen Makes Room For Them, Leah Carr, Bre White Hat and Gabrielle Kenny in the 4x200 (2:01.50), the relay team of Makes Room For Them, Kenny, Hailey Fisher and Cadence Amiotte in the 4x400 (5:08.46) and Trinity Bettelyoun in the long jump (13 feet, 6 inches).

For the Lakota Tech girls, Taylor Byerley won the 1600 (5:45.68), Cante White Bull won the 300 hurdles (1:00.52) and the relay team of Tonnie Du Pris - Goulette, Jordan Waln, Brandy Marshall and Byerley in the sprint medley (4:47.94).

Other girls event-winners include Red Cloud's April Knight in the 200 (26.35), Lower Brule's Lael Middletent in the 400 (1:06.32), Red Cloud's Ashlan Carlow in the 100 hurdles (17.68), the Red Cloud relay team of Knight, Julia Hughes, Kennedy Fridia and Carlow in the 4x100 (54.51), Fridia in the shot put (32 feet, 8.5 inches), Pine Ridge's Christin Two Lance in the discus (85 feet, 7 inches) and Carlow in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

For the the Todd County boys, Ty Valandra won the 100 (11.41), Chris Ellert won the 400 (55.99), the relay team of Jayce Allen, Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee, Ellert and Valandra won the 4x200 (1:39.36), the relay team of Allen, Ellert, Patrick Iron Cloud and Carver Rahn won the 4x400 (4:09.42) and Bryce Redfish in the shot put (40 feet, 2 inches) and discus (112 feet, 1 inch).

For the Little Wound boys, Tatanka Catches Enemy won the 300 hurdles (51.05) and Cashus Hunter won the long jump (18 feet, 4.5 inches).

Other boys event-winners include McLaughlin's Renzo Bullhead in the 200 (23.69), McLaughlin's Wamni Kills Crow in the 800 (2:13.40), Pine Ridge's David Tuttle in the 1600 (5:00.75), Jayden Taken Alive in the 3200 (11:14.69), Pine Ridge's Julian Weston in the 110 hurdles (19.26), the McLaughlin relay team of Quincy McCloud, Tyler Bull Head, John Eagle and Bullhead in the 4x100 (46.88), the Pine Ridge relay team of Zander Big Crow, Weston, Zakk Bissonette and Tuttle in the sprint medley (4:06.47), Bull Head in the high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and Pine Ridge's Weston in the triple jump (35 feet, 5 inches).

Boys Tennis

SPEARFISH 7, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: The Spartans picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the Cobblers.

For Spearfish, Nicholas Wise beat Hugh Knickrehm 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, Austin O'Bryan topped Noah McGrath 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, Leo Isburg bested Taiven Doherty 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5 singles, Rudy Isburg and Wise beat Anson Griffin and Knickrehm in three sets at No. 1 doubles and Botterweg and Leo Isburg topped Doherty and Taylor 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

The Spartans earned a victory at No. 3 singles as well via forfeit.

For Central, Griffin beat Rudy Isburg in three sets at No. 1 singles and Taylor topped Botterweg 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders won the first of two duals at Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.

Nolan Rehorst blanked Ayden Asche 10-0 at No. 1 singles, Tristan Eizinger beat Braylon Peters 10-5 at No. 2 singles, Dayler Segrist topped Carson Kreie 10-1 at No. 3 singles, Max Phares edged James Park 10-9(5) at No. 4 singles, Josh Mueller bested Xavaier St. Pierre 10-1 at No. 5 and Isaac Wright beat Jean-Claude St. Pierre 10-1 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger beat Asche and Park 10-1 at No. 1, Segrist and Phares got past Peters and Kreie 10-6 at No. 2 and Wright and Landin Roozenboom beat Xavier and Jean-Claude St. Pierre 10-5 at No. 3.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 1: The Raiders grabbed their 15th win of the season with a victory over the Rough Riders at Kuehn Park in Sioux Parks.

In singles, Vinny Robbennolt beat William Byaombe 8-0 at No. 1, Eizinger topped Evan Rodgers 10-1 at No. 2, Braden Nelson edged Braden Nelson 10-9(4) at No. 4, Mueller blanked Kaleb Updegraff 10-0 at No. 5 singles and Wright shut out Connor Fitzpatrick 10-0 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Mueller and Robbennolt beat Byaombe and Brycen Keegan 10-0 at No. 1, Segrist and Phares topped Boen McKee and Fitzpatrick 10-5 at No. 2 and Roozenboom and Wright picked up a 10-2 victory over Patzwald and Trevan Keegan at No. 3.