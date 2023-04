The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team had just enough to knock off defending Class A state champion Yankton on Friday, 5-4, at NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center in Yankton.

The Bucks (10-4) claimed all four of their victories via 10-point, third-set tiebreakers out of five played. The Comets' (8-1) lone win was a crucial 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 victory by Joe Schneller over Christopher Rockne at No. 3 singles.

Other singles victories for Christian include Noah Greni over Zachary Briggs 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Jack Hancock over Miles Krajewski 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 and Henry Beckloff over Luke Moeller 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6.

Yankton's Harrison Krajewski beat Andrew Dobbs 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 2, and Jack Peterson topped Cain Schaefers 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 at No. 5.

Schneller and Hancock picked up the only doubles win for the Comets, rolling past Rockne and Pederson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski overcame a one-set deficit to beat Greni and Dobbs 1-6, 6-1, 10-8 at No. 1, and Miles Krajewski and Moeller edged Beckloff and Schaefers 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.