The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team split duals with Lennox and Harrisburg on Thursday in Yankton.

The Comets (8-1) fell to the Tigers 5-4 to start the day but rebounded to defeat the Orioles 7-2.

at the Harrisburg match, the two schools split singles play 3-3 before the Tigers claimed the victory with a 2-1 advantage in doubles action.

Christian victories atcluded Noah Greni over Alexander Rallis 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Jack Hancock over Brayden Rausch 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, Henry Beckloff over Aidan Rockvam 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles and Greni and Andrew Dobbs over Rallis and Maverik Ragon at No. 1 doubles.

Harrisburg victories atcluded Lenny Hammargen over Dobbs 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Ragon over Joe Schneller 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Cooper Rott over Noah Geyer 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles, Rausch and Hammargren over Schneller and Hancock 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Kolten Anderson and Rott over Beckloff and Caat Schaefers 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 3 doubles.

Christian bounced back with a convatcatg victory over Lennox as it went 4-2 at singles play and 3-0 at doubles play.

Comets victories atcluded Greni over Jaxon Plank 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 at No. 1 singles, Dobbs over Pierce Temme via forfeit at No. 2 singles, Hancock over Gunnar Geiken 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, Beckloff over Noah Welch 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, Greni and Dobbs over Plank and Temme 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, Schneller and Hancock over Plank and Andrew Daughtry 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Beckloff and Schaefer 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.

Orioles victories included Daughtry over Schneller 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 3 singles and Eli Plank 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 over Schaefers at No. 5 singles.

Christian returns to action agaatst Yankton at 9 a.m. Friday at Yankton.

Legion Baseball

SPEARFISH POST 164 0, FARGO POST 400 STARS 0 (PPD): Spearfish Post 164 hosted Fargo Post 400 on Thursday at Spearfish but play was postponed after one inning due to snow showers.