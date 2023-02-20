The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team finished three points shy of a program record in a dominating 101-40 victory over Region 8A foe Lead-Deadwood on Monday night in Lead.

Elijah Hoyt led the Comets (18-1) with 20 points, while Sam Fischer tallied 17 points, Julius Frog added 14 and Hayden Wozna chipped in nine. Rapid City Christian, which won its sixth straight game, led by 26 after the first quarter, 43 at halftime and 50 heading into the final period.

Beau Witcherman paced the Golddiggers (4-16) with 13 points and Crew Rainey earned 10.

Rapid City Christian will wrap up its regular-season slate Friday against Hot Springs (16-3) at home, while Lead-Deadwood awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 8A Tournament, set to begin Feb. 28.

SPEARFISH 53, RAPID CITY STEVENS 44: The Raiders cut a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit down to four less than midway through the final period, but the Spartans hit timely buckets down the stretch to hold off their Class AA foe.

Dylon Doren earned a game-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Spearfish (6-11), which moved ahead of Stevens (5-13) for the 16th and final Class AA playoff spot with two games remaining for both teams. Antonio Serrano picked up 13 points for the Spartans, who shot 44.4% from the floor, went 8 of 19 from beyond the arc and knocked down 5 of 11 free-throw attempts.

Dayler Segrist tallied 16 points on 6 of 14 shooting for the Raiders, who shot 36.7%, went 2 of 16 from deep and converted 6 of 8 free throws.

Spearfish travels to Yankton (13-4) on Friday and Brookings (2-16) on Saturday, while Stevens is at Sioux Falls Washington (11-6) on Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln (15-3) on Saturday.

GREGORY 70, ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 49: The Gorillas outscored the Thunder 22-4 in the first quarter and rode that wave to a 21-point victory.

Lincoln Juracek led Gregory (13-6) with 18 points, while Daniel Mitchell recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds and Cruz Klundt added 10 points. The Gorillas shot 40%, went 9 of 11 at the charity stripe and out-rebounded the Thunder 42-34.

Garth Maas paced AC/DC (0-19) with 20 points and Tyson Cournoyer scored 19 points. The Thunder shot 30.2% from the floor.

Gregory awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 5B Tournament.

Girls Basketball

Region 6B First Round

No. 3 LYMAN 53, No. 6 FAULKTON AREA 47: Skyler Volmer recorded a double-double as the Raiders held off the Trojans to advance to the final round of the Region 6B Tournament.

Volmer finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Mak Scott picked up 13 points and a pair of blocks and McKenzie Laverdure added nine points for Lyman (13-7).

Carley Cotton paced Faulkton Area (8-13) with 14 points and Addison Melius notched a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.

Lyman travels to No. 2 Potter County (14-7) on Thursday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

Region 8B

Play-in Round

NO. 8 TIOSPAYE TOPA 60, NO. 9 MCINTOSH 50: The Thunderhawks topped the Tigers to reach the first round of the Region 8B Tournament.

No other information was made available.

Tiospaye Topa (10-10) plays No. 1 Timber Lake (14-5) on Tuesday.

NO. 7 WAKPALA 69, NO. 10 TAKINI 36: The Lady Skyhawks cruised past the Lady Sioux in their playoff matchup Monday.

No other information was made available.

Wakpala (11-9) plays No. 2 Harding County (12-8) on Tuesday.

Region 7B

Play-in Round

NO. 8 OELRICHS 57, NO. 9 CRAZY HORSE 54: The Tigers eked out a narrow victory over the Lady Chiefs to reach the Region 7B first round.

No other information was made available.

Oelrichs (6-13) takes on No. 1 Wall (15-5) on Tuesday.

Region 5B

Play-in Round

NO. 8 BURKE 52, NO. 9 COLOME 20: The Lady Cougars had little trouble against the Cowgirls in their Region 5B play-in game.

No other information was made available.

Burke (7-14) faces No. 1 Andes Central/Dakota Christian (17-3) on Tuesday.