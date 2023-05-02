The Custer girls track and field team won five individual events on Tuesday at the Custer Invitational.

For the Wildcats, Taylor Busch won the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 2.37 seconds), Jayda Bennett won the 100 hurdles (16.29), Torri Virtue won the shot put (36 feet, 3 inches), Alice Sedlacek won the discus (121 feet, 2 inches) and Ciana Stiefel won the pole vault (11 feet, 11 inches).

Red Cloud finished close behind Custer by winning four events. April Knight won both the 100 (13.17) and 200 (27.98), Rarity Cournoyer won the 1600 (5:46.37) and Ashlan Carlow won the 300 hurdles (49.05).

Hot Springs won a pair of events in the form of its relay team of Carlie DeBoer, Alyssa Koffler, Autumn Westinghouse and Ashlynn Elshire in the 4x400 (4:21.71) and Koffler in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).

Other event-winners include Douglas' Kira Ubence in the 3200 (12:07.70), Belle Fourche's relay team of Kailey Nowowiejski, Elinor Damberg, Victoria Brill and Mataya Ward in the 4x100 (51.86) and Sturgis' Erin Shaw in the triple jump (31 feet, 9.5 inches).

Wildcat boys put up strong showing at home meet

The Custer boys track and field won half a dozen events at their home meet Tuesday.

For the Wildcats, Danny Immormino won the 100 (11.54) and 200 (23.94), Alex Van Horn won the 400 (52.98), Gage Grohs won the 800 (2:00.58), Kincade Lehman won the 300 hurdles (44.16) and Robbie Emery won the pole vault (13 feet, 10 inches).

Belle Fourche finished with four event-winners. Sawyer Clarkson won the 1600 (4:25.07), the relay team of Devin Nowowiejski, Lane Longbrake, Nolan Wahlfeldt and Jayden Sechser in the 4x100 (45.13), the relay team of Lane Krautschun, Harley Rivera, Nic Lambert and Zach Tonsager in the 4x400 (3:47.93) and Gunnar Geib in the shot put (45 feet, 11 inches).

Douglas won three events with Morgan Sandal in the discus (125 feet, 8 inches), Andrew Divis in the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches) and Terrell Archer in the triple jump (40 feet, 2 inches).

A pair of Sturgis athletes won events, with Jayden Ludwick winning the 110 hurdles (17.32) and Levi Brant winning the javelin (149 feet, 5 inches).

Other event-winners include Hot Springs' relay team of Kayden Hansen, Dylan Webb, Caleb Rickenbach and Matt Close in the sprint medley (3:48.48) and Little Wound's Cashus Hunter in the long jump (19 feet, 1.5 inches).

Lady Eagles win home meet

The Wall girls track and field team topped Jones County by 38 points to win the Eagle Qualifier at Wall Football/Track Complex.

For the Lady Eagles, Paige Kjerstad won the 400 (1 minute, 1.14 seconds), April Schulz won both the shot put (33 feet, 6.75 inches) and discus (100 feet, 3 inches), Nora Dinger won the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches), the relay team of Dinger, Taylor McDonnell, Kjerstad and Rhea Tucker won the 4x200 (1:50.18) and the relay team of Tucker, Emmy Moon, McDonnell and Kjerstad won the 4x400 (4:18.78).

The Coyotes' runner-up finish was anchored by seniors Jolie Dugan and Emma Hunt. Dugan won the 800 (2:34.83) and 1600 (5:55.12), while Hunt swept the hurdles, placing first in the 100 (17.28) and 300 (49.51).

Lemmon finished third, beating out Kadoka Area 68-66. The Cowgirls' relay team of Brynn Odenbach, Emily Faughn, Chel Odenbach and Karly Riley won the 4x800 (10:43.56). The Kougars earned first-place performances from Bella Williams in the 200 (26.94), Gracie Eisenbraun in the pole vault (8 feet, 3 inches) and the 4x100 relay team of Eisenbraun, Alexa Fernandez, Makaylan Bonenberger and Williams (55.08).

Other individual event winner include Bennett County seventh grader Regan O'Neil in the 100 (12.98), Philip's Presley Terkildsen in the 3200 (13:26.77), New Underwood's relay team of Hailey Wright, Gabby Miller, Madilyn Wulf and Olivia Carmichael in the sprint medley (4:56.66), White River's Kamaria Krogman in the high jump (5 feet) and Faith's Journey King in the triple jump (31 feet, 7.75 inches).

Scotties dominate Wall Qualifier

The Philip boys track and field team topped Kadoka Area by 51 points to win the Eagle Qualifier.

For the Scotties, Lane Kuchenbecker won the 200 (23.26), Wakely Burns won the 1600 (4:39.75) and the relay team of Trey Larson, Tukker Boe, Baylor Burns and Wakely Burns won the 4x800 (8:48.18).

Lincoln Koehn was the only event-winner for the Kougars, placing first in both the shot put (45 feet, 7 inches) and discus (134 feet, 1 inch).

Host Wall finished third, as Rylan McDonnell won the 100 (11.29) and long jump (22 feet, 9 inches), and the relay team of Chase Carlbom, Austin Kjerstad, Dawson Hancock and Tanner Volmer won the 4x400 (3:44.19).

Jones County came in fourth, with Adrik Schoon winning the 800 (2:09.57), and Lemmon followed in fifth, with Gage Anderson winning the pole vault (10 feet, 9 inches) and Hiroshi Picklesimer winning the triple jump (38 feet, 6.5 inches).

Other event winners include Faith's Rylan Palmer in the 400 (53.92), Bennett County's Tyce Gropper in the 3200 (10:39.96), Lyman's Rory McManus in the 110 hurdles (15.89), Harding County's Jarett Schuchard in the 300 hurdles (43.77), Faith's relay team of Jackson Schauer, Matthew Gray, Jackson Spencer and Palmer in the 4x100 (46.85), Harding County's relay team of Schuchard, Gage Gilbert, Kelby Hett and Keegan Hett in the 4x200 (1:38.53) and the spring medley (4:00.63) and White River's Joe Sayler in the high jump (5 feet, 9 inches).

Burke girls win home meet

The Burke girls track and field team finished with 161 points in its home meet at Toldstedt Field, beating runner-up Kimball/White Lake by 71 points in the Meet of Legends.

For the Lady Cougars, Kailee Frank won the 1600 (5:34.05) and 3200 (12:25.43), Pipe Hanson won the 100 hurdles (15.91) and 300 hurdles (48.32), the relay team of Hanson, Braelyn Duerfeldt, Breckynn Pistulka and Frank won the sprint medley (4:30.15), Paige Bull won the discus (115 feet, 4 inches) and Daytona Paris won both the high jump (5 feet) and triple jump (30 feet, 8.75 inches).

Winner finished third, with Keelie Kuil winning the 400 (1:00.57), the relay team of Daisy McIntyre, Kylie Sachtjen, Kuil and Preslie Petersek winning the 4x100 (52.66), the relay team of Petersek, Sachtjen, Livvy Audiss and Kuil winning the 4x200 and the relay team of Lilly Barfuss, Audiss, Petersek and Kuil winning the 4x400 (4:24.18).

Todd County's Julise Shaw also won the long jump (16 feet, 3.75 inches).

Gregory boys win Meet of Legends

The Gorillas topped Platte-Geddes by 26 points to claim the Meet of Legends on Tuesday in Burke.

For Gregory, Kade Stukel won both the 100 (10.99) and 200 (23.02), Luke Sinclair won the 800 (2:05.21), Luke Barreto won the 3200 (10:36.20), the relay team of Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel, Daniel Mitchell and Kade Stukel won the 4x200 (1:33.64), the relay team of Cruz Klundt, Barreto, Finn Adams and Ryler Stevicks won the 4x800 (9:18.30) and Mitchell won the high jump (6 feet).

Burke finished third, as Nick Nelson won the 400 (53.39) and Sawyer Tietgen won the triple jump (37 feet, 8 inches).

Other event-winners include Colome's Joseph Laprath in the 1600 (4:46.39) and Winner's relay team of Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann, Blake Volmer and Karson Keiser in the sprint medley (3:52.45).

Timber Lake girls finish runner-up at Eureka Lions Meet

The Timber Lake girls track and field team finished 68 points shy of winner Ipswich to place second at the Eureka Lions Meet on Tuesday in Eureka.

For the Panthers, Shay Kraft won the 400 (1:03.73) and the relay team of Averie Marshall, Kiya Mowrer, Carlie Lawrence and Kraft won the 4x100 (53.25).

Timber Lake boys finish runner-up at Eureka Lions Meet

The Timber Lake girls track and field team finished 111.5 points shy of winner Ipswich to place second at the Eureka Lions Meet on Tuesday in Eureka.

For the Panthers, Gracen Hansen won the 300 hurdles (42.75) and the relay team of Cole Ducheneaux, Brady Sandquist, Gavin Farlee and Jayden Miller won the 4x200 (1:36.49).

McLaughlin also recorded an event-winner in the relay team of Tyler Bull Head, Renzo Bullhead, Wamni Kills Crow and Quincy McCloud, who placed first in the sprint medley (3:59.50).

Rivals Stevens, Central battle at Raider Invite

The Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central track and field teams were the only two schools competing in the Raiders Invite, featuring only field events.

Elias Gillen won the shot put (49 feet, 11 inches) and Austin Weed won the javelin (150 feet, 2 inches) for the Raider boys, while Conner Warren won the discus (151 feet, 1 inch) for the Cobbler boys.

On the girls side, Isabell Higgins won the shot put (36 feet, 4 inches) and discus (113 feet) for Stevens, and teammate Cordelia Raforth won the javelin (96 feet, 7.5 inches).

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Comets blanked the Raiders on Tuesday at Parkview Sports Complex.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Nolan Rehorst 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, Andrew Dobbs topped Braden Nelson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Joe Schneller bested Dayler Segrist 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3, Jack Hancock got past Max Phares 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4, Noah Geyer beat Josh Mueller 6-2, 7-6(4) at No. 5 and Henry Beckloff bested Isaac Wright 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Dobbs beat Rehorst and Tristan Eizinger 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 1, Hancock and Schneller topped Segrist and Phares 5-7, 6-4, 12-10 and Beckloff and Geyer earned a 7-5, 5-1 victory over Wright and Landin Roozenboom.

ST. THOMAS MORE 8, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Cavaliers rolled past the Cobblers on Tuesday at Parkview.

In singles, Michael Levine beat Anson Griffen 10-5 at No. 1, Dhruv Goyal topped Hugh Knickrehm 10-3 at No. 2, Andrew Levine bested Triston Ducheaux 10-1 at No. 3, Braeden Strain blanked Noah McGrath 10-1 at No. 4, Carter Stamper bageled Peyton Taylor 10-0 and Jace Denholm edged Courdaye Johnson 10-7 at No. 6.

In doubles, Andrew Levine and Strain beat Ducheaux and McGrath 10-0 at No. 2 and Stamper and Denholm topped Taylor and Johnson 10-2 at No. 3.

The Cobblers' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles where Griffin and Kickrehm edged Michael Levine and Goyal 10-8.