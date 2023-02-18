The Custer Wildcats withstood a late rally by the Badlands Brawlers to win the Region 4B wrestling tournament Saturday afternoon in Lead. Both teams qualified for the state tournament, held next weekend at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

The Wildcats and Brawlers finished well ahead of the rest of the field. Custer finished with 271.5 points and Philip tallied 247 points. Stanley County, Mobridge-Pollock and Lead-Deadwood rounded out the top five.

Custer had four individual champions and five second-place finishers. Wildcat champions included Tray Weiss (113), Riley Scott (132), Jonathan Lewis (160) and Ryder Bailey. Runners-up included Tyler Trant (106), Landon Woodward (126), Parker Noem (170), Zayne Severyn (195) and Grady Lehrkamp (285).

Led by a trio of Blasius's, the Brawlers (Philip/Kadoka/Wall) had five individual champions and one second place finisher. Winners were Carter Kendrick (106), Jace Blasius (138), Gage Ravellette (145), Blair Blasius (152) and Burk Blasius (170). The runner-up finisher was Mason Heath (182)

Region 3B Tournament

The Winner Warriors took home the Region 3B tournament championship Saturday afternoon in Miller. The Warriors scored 185 points, ahead of Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s 168. Rounding out the top-five were Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Bon Homme/Avon, and Burke/Gregory.

Champions for Winner were Riley Orel (160), Jack Kruger (182), and Derek Fenenga. Orel won a 7-2 decision over Gannon Knebel of Wagner. Kruger clipped Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon by a slim 5-4 decision. Fenenga defeated Randall Powers of Bon Homme/Avon by fall.

Other medalists for the Warriors were Rylan Robbins (106) and Maxton Brozik (120) with second place finishes, Karson Keiser (126), Konner Osborn (138) and Parker Mathis in third place, Ryken Orel (145) and Jack Peters (152) with fourth place finishes, and Ash Kaiser (132) and Kamryn Meek (170) in sixth place.

Kasen Konstanz (126), Carter Lenz (145) and Jayden Kahler brought home individual titles for Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes. Konstanz won with a 6-3 decision over Kellen Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold. Lenz defeated Drew Gerlach of Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 1-0, and Kahler defeated Stetson Riggs of Hanson by fall. Iden Myers (132) and Lucas Lenz earned runner-up finishes. Gavin Braun (120) and Dalton Deffenbaugh (285) placed third. Vincent Lenz (106) placed fourth, Adley Reindl placed fifth, and Chris Baas (182) finished in sixth.

Burke/Gregory’s Owen Hansen (132) and Gunnar Stephens (170) won their respective classes. Hansen won a 14-4 major decision over Iden Myers and Stephens won over Kolter Kramer of Parkston, who had to bow out due to injury. Judd Hansen placed third (106), Jhett Eklund (160) placed fourth, Eli Ekroth (113), Mason Janak (182) and Zach James (285) finished fifth, and Kaleb Schonebaum (195) and Max Bearshield (220) placed sixth.

Region 3A Tournament

Todd County and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree placed 8th and 9th, respectively, at the Region 3A tournament hosted by Todd County on Saturday. Pierre won the title, followed by Aberdeen Central, Chamberlain, Mitchell and Sisseton.

The area’s highest finisher was senior Rocky Wiedman (220) of Todd County, who advanced to the state competition with a runner-up finish. Wiedman lost an 11-4 decision to Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain. Teammate Malachi Bronchobill (152) placed sixth.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree sophomore Tripp Schrempp (138) placed third by defeating Chamberlain’s Quinn Long by fall. Cameron Dekle (170) placed sixth.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE 9, HURON 1: Rushmore scored eight unanswered goals to open its match against Huron, cruising to a 9-1 victory Saturday night at the Thunder Dome.

Rushmore led 3-0 after the first period and 8-0 after the second period. The Thunder outshot Huron 49-12.

Colton Merchen and Wyatt Reeder each scored two goals for the Thunder (16-1-1). Cameron Ritter recorded four points, with a goal and three assists. Hayden Holec added a goal and an assist and Zeke Farlee, Hudson Beert and Carter Kirk each netted a goal. Alexander Dietrich and Layne Jensen each logged two assists. Goalie Tanner Kopec saved 11 of 12 shots faced.

Ethan Busch netted the All Stars (2-18) only goal. Jack Bales saved 40 of 49 shots on goal.

Rushmore and Huron play again Sunday at noon.

Girls Hockey

RUSHMORE 10, HURON 1: The Rushmore Thunder girls varsity scored five first period goals en route to a dominating 10-1 victory over Huron Saturday afternoon at the Thunder Dome. Huron scored early to take a 1-0 lead, but the Thunder scored 10 unanswered to secure the win, Rushmore’s third consecutive.

Isabella Long saved 19 of 20 shots and the Thunder (7-7-1) converted 10 of its 47 shots. Goal statistics were not available at press time.

The two teams face one another again 10 a.m. Sunday.

Boys Basketball

MARTY 74, COLOME 47: Marty pulled away for a victory over Colome at the Great Plains Conference tournament on Saturday.

Benicio Zephier led the Braves (12-6) with 22 points, followed by Greg Zephier’s 15 points and Terrill Rave’s 11 points.

Colome’s Joseph Laprath netted 20 points.

Marty hosts Crazy Horse (14-4) on Wednesday, while Colome (9-9) hosts Lyman on Tuesday night.

ALCESTER-HUDSON 69, BURKE 61: Reed Benter’s 34 points weren’t enough for Burke, as the Cougars fell short against Alcester-Hudson at the Great Plains Conference tournament on Saturday.

Benter’s teammate Nick Nelson added 19 points for the Cougars (5-14).

Ethan Bovill led the Cubs with 25 points, while Dominic Van Egdom added 20 points.

Burke hosts Avon (5-14) on Friday.