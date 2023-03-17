Longtime St. Thomas More boys basketball head coach Dave Hollenbeck won his 500th career game Friday as the No. 2 Cavaliers beat No. 6 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 65-57 in the consolation semifinals of the Class A State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Hollenbeck has led STM for the past 27 years, winning state titles in 2004, 2005, 2011 and 2012. He is the 10th boys coach in South Dakota history to reach 500 wins, and has a career winning percentage of 78%.

Caleb Hollenbeck poured in 28 points on 8 of 17 shooting for the Cavaliers (21-3), pulling down 10 rebounds to record a double-double and hitting five 3-pointers. Lee Neugebauer tallied 16 points of the bench on 6 of 11 shooting in 22 minutes, and Will Green chipped in nine points and dished out five assists.

STM shot 42.2% from the floor, went 9 of 23 from beyond the arc and knocked down 18 of 31 free-throw attempts. The Cavs benefited from 24 points off turnovers and 22 bench points.

Reed Rus paced the Titans (18-7) with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting, while Jordan Stoltz collected 17 points and Zach Baker tossed in 11 points.

MVP shot 53.2%, went 5 of 19 from the perimeter and converted 2 of 8 free throws.

St. Thomas More will face No. 4 Sioux Valley (22-3) in the consolation championship game at 12:45 p.m. MT on Saturday.

NO. 4 SIOUX VALLEY 65, NO. 8 HOT SPRINGS 52: The Bison surrendered a 10-point, first-quarter lead and fell to the Cossacks in the consolation semifinals of the Class A State Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Matt Closed led Hot Springs (19-6) with 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Camron Maciejewski followed close behind with 15 points, including a trio of 3s.

The Bison shot 34.5%, went 8 of 26 from distance and sank 4 of 8 free throws.

Alex Squires poured in a game-high 21 points on 8 of 9 shooting for Sioux Valley (22-3), while Patrick Carey and Hudsyn Ruesink picked up 11 points apiece.

The Cossacks shot 42.3%, went 7 of 31 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 18 free throws.

Hot Springs faces No. 6 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (18-7) in the seventh-place game at 11 a.m. MT on Saturday.

Class B State Tournament

NO. 1 LOWER BRULE 57, NO. 5 WHITE RIVER 49: In a rematch of last year's triple-overtime semifinal thriller, the Sioux opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 run to pull away from the Tigers and reach the Class B state championship game for the second straight year.

Lane Gray and Brian LaRoche Jr. paced Lower Brule (22-3) with 15 points apiece, while Tayshawn Battese earned a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

The Sioux shot 51.1%, went 5 of 12 from beyond the arc and converted 4 of 6 free throws.

Joe Sayler collected a game-high 28 points on 11 of 22 shooting for White River (20-5). Evastine Wright chipped in eight points.

The Tigers shot 43.5%, went 6 of 21 from deep and knocked down 3 of 5 free throws.

Lower Brule and No. 3 De Smet (22-3) will square off in the state championship game for the second consecutive year at 6:45 p.m. MT on Saturday. White River plays No. 2 Aberdeen Christian (22-3) in the third-place game at 5 p.m. MT.

NO. 8 CASTLEWOOD 59, NO. 4 FAITH 49: The Warriors opened the second half on a 12-4 run to build a double-digit lead and had enough to hold off the Longhorns in the consolation semifinals of the Class B State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Jackson Schauer finished a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line and scored a game-high 22 points for Faith (22-3), while Caden Selby tallied 11 points and Rylan Palmer added 10 points.

The Longhorns shot 26.8%, went 4 of 17 from the perimeter and sank 15 of 18 free throws.

Lane Tvedt and Joe Decker paced Castlewood (19-6) with 13 points apiece, while Bryon Laue chipped in 10 points.

The Warriors shot 47.4%, went 6 of 14 from 3-point range and converted 15 of 25 free throws.

Faith will play No. 7 Ethan (20-5) in the seventh-place game at 11 a.m. MT on Saturday.