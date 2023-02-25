Top-seeded St. Thomas More rode its defense and senior Reese Ross to a 42-26 Region 8A win over No. 5 Hill City, earning a spot in the Class A SoDak 16 in Class A.

The Cavaliers held the Rangers to eight first half points.

Ross led all scorers with 21 points for STM (17-4), including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Jada Mollman added seven points, Sloane Keszler scored five points and Gabby Robbins scored four points.

Abby Cutler and Lillie Ross paced the Rangers (11-10) with eight points apiece. Cara Ronish and Maggie Taylor each recorded four points.

Region 7A

NO. 2 LAKOTA TECH 61, NO. 3 WINNER 50: Despite being outscored 25-15 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Region 7A game against Winner, Lakota Tech held on for an 11-point victory and a berth in the SoDak 16.

The Tatanka raced out to a 33-17 halftime lead and extended it to 46-25 after three quarters.

Shania Ferguson paced Lakota Tech (17-4) with 17 points, Jodene Hunter added 14 points and five assists and Mya Dreamer and Melina Shangreaux each scored eight points.

Stats for Winner were not made available.

NO. 1 RED CLOUD 75, TODD COUNTY 42: Top-seeded Red Cloud secured a spot in the SoDak 16 with a big win over Todd County Saturday afternoon.

No other information was made available.

Region 8B

NO. 1 TIMBER LAKE 66, NO. 5 LEMMON 53

Timber Lake had four players reach double figures in its Region 8B win over Lemmon on Saturday evening. The Panthers advance to the Class B SoDak 16 next week.

Jasmine Nash paced Timber Lake (16-5) with a monster game of 29 points and 17 rebounds. Shay Kraft added 17 points and nine rebounds. Carlie Lawrence and Kendyl Locken tallied 10 points apiece.

Allie Kohn led Lemmon (10-12) with 21 points and five assists. Karly Riley scored nine points and Madison Dauwen and Toree Maher scored eight points apiece. Jordyn Kohn chipped in with seven points and six steals.

NO. 2 HARDING COUNTY 58, FAITH 46: No. 2 Harding County defeated the Longhorns of Faith Saturday afternoon to punch its ticket to the SoDak 16 next week.

No other information was made available.

Region 7B

NO. 1 WALL 62, NO. 4 WHITE RIVER 55: The Wall Lady Eagles used a 19-11 fourth-quarter advantage to pull away from No. 4 White River in Region 7B action Saturday afternoon and earn a berth to the SoDak 16. It was the only time Wall held a lead at the end of a quarter.

The two teams were tied or separated by just one point at the end of each of the first three quarters. White River led 28-27 at halftime and 44-43 after three quarters.

Five players scored eight points or more for the Eagles (17-5), led by Nora Dinger’s 17 points. Dinger was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line and also dished out five assists. Paige Kjerstad recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Rhea Tucker added 12 points and six rebounds. Alexis Stephan tallied nine points and April Schulz chipped in with eight points.

Stats for White River (10-11) were not made available.

NO. 2 JONES COUNTY 46, NO 3. KADOKA AREA 29: No. 2 Jones County topped No. 3 Kadoka Area in Region 7B action on Saturday. It was the third time the two teams faced one another this season, with the Coyotes winning all three matchups.

No other information was made available.

Region 5B

NO. 2 WESSINGTON SPRINGS 66, NO. 3 GREGORY 50: Three players reached double figures to lead No. 2 Wessington Springs to a Region 5B victory over No. 3 Gregory on Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The Spartans advance to the SoDak 16.

Avery Orth logged a double-double for the Spartans with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kate Havlik added 15 points and five rebounds. Carissa Scheel recorded 13 points and six boards. Kristie Munsen contributed nine points and seven rebounds and Alyssa Grohs tallied three points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jessy Jo VanDerWerff led the Gorillas (11-11) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Cassidy Keiser added nine points and six rebounds. Mya Determan scored six points and Dani VanDerWerff scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Regular season

SPEARFISH 39, BROOKINGS 33: The Spearfish Spartans closed the regular season with a road win over Brookings on Saturday. The Bobcats led 19-14 at halftime, but Spearfish used a 15-5 third-quarter advantage to take the lead and pull away for the victory.

Maria Bouman led the Spartans (10-9) with nine points. Mya Kochuten added eight points and 10 rebounds. Sofie Guthmiller and Kate Scharf scored seven points apiece. Brylee Grub tallied four points and 10 rebounds and Jozie Dana contributed four points.

Gracey Sheridan scored eight points to lead Brookings (5-15). Logan Smidt and Tess Burns each tallied seven points and five rebounds.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 51, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 38: Rapid City Central fell to Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday afternoon.

The Cobblers led 21-19 at halftime but were outscored 32-17 in the second half. The Warriors connected on 19 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Teila Jiron paced Central (6-14) with 15 points. Leah Landry added nine points and seven rebounds. Aaliyah Jones and Traceland Strand scored five points apiece.

Grace Peterson led all scorers with 23 points for the Warriors (17-3). Brooklyn Harpe tallied 11 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Thompson pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Boys Basketball

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 75, RAPID CITY STEVENS 41: Rapid City Stevens was overwhelmed by Class AA No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders (5-15) were led by Nash Sobczak’s 11 points and eight rebounds. Thomas Martian added 10 points and Madinko Hawley scored six points.

The Patriots (17-3) were led by J.T. Rock, who tallied 35 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Elliot Whitney added 10 points and five assists. Jack Hilgenberg logged eight points, four rebounds and four assists. Tate Schafer chipped in seven points and six rebounds, while Elijah Olsen tallied five points.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 75, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 49: Rapid City Central closed its regular season with a loss to Class AA No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Cobblers (6-14) were led by Shun-Zi White Woman’s 18 points. Jon Suarez added seven points and four assists.

A.J. Akot led the Warriors (14-6) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Mandala Mohamed added 13 points and a game-high seven assists. Cole Peterson chipped in with 11 points and four assists.

BROOKINGS 73, SPEARFISH 67: Brookings won a back-and-forth affair over Spearfish Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams. The game saw seven ties and seven lead changes. The Bobcats led 35-28 at halftime. Spearfish held a 39-38 second half advantage but ultimately fell short.

Seth Hamilton, Dylon Doren and Tony Serrano combined to score 54 points for the Spartans (6-13). Hamilton had a team-high 20 points, followed by Doren with 18 points and Serrano with 16 points. Carter Lyon added seven points.

Austin Clark had a game-high 24 points for the Bobcats (3-17). He connected on 5 of 11 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws, and grabbed eight rebounds. Nathan Lease added 16 points and nine rebounds and Owen Burns recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Sam Conrad scored eight points and dished out nine assists.

Boys Hockey

BROOKINGS 7, RUSHMORE 2: Rushmore lost to Brookings for the second time in as many nights on Saturday, dropping a 7-2 decision. The Thunder were only able to manage 10 shots on goal.

The Rangers scored four unanswered goals to begin the game before Alexander Dietrich put the Thunder on the board in the second period. Brookings responded with three more unanswered goals en route to the victory,

Dietrich and Landon Bartling scored a goal each for Rushmore (17-3-1). Luke Hanson and Hayden Holec recorded one assist apiece. Jackson Habrock saved 42 of 49 shots on goal.

Breck Hirrschoff had a five-point night, tallying two goals and three assists for the Rangers (19-2-1), who extended their undefeated streak to 20 games. Luke Honkomp also recorded a five-point night, with five assists. Jay Harris, Zach Struck, Trenton Pederson, Jack Merritt, and Owen Schneider each scored one goal. Addison Ronning saved eight of 10 shots on goal.

Rushmore looks to stop its two-game skid as it faces Oahe on Sunday afternoon.